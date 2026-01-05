Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners List: Live Updates on Who Won

Awards season in Hollywood is officially in full swing. Following the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 4. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 2026 awards show honored some of the best cinematic masterpieces over the past year.
Cast and crew members of Bugonia, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another and more were nominated for awards.
Below, Hollywood Life has live updates on who made it big at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards!
Best Picture
-
Bugonia (Focus Features)
-
Frankenstein (Netflix)
-
Hamnet (Focus Features)
-
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
-
Marty Supreme (A24)
-
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.): WINNER
-
Sentimental Value (Neon)
-
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
-
Train Dreams (Netflix)
-
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme: WINNER
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Actress
-
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet: WINNER
-
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
-
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
-
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
-
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
-
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
-
Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
-
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein: WINNER
-
Paul Mescal — Hamnet
-
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
-
Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly
-
Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
-
Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value
-
Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
-
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
-
Amy Madigan — Weapons: WINNER
-
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
-
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Best Young Actor/Actress
-
Everett Blunck — The Plague
-
Miles Caton — Sinners: WINNER
-
Cary Christopher — Weapons
-
Shannon Mahina Gorman — Rental Family
-
Jacobi Jupe — Hamnet
-
Nina Ye — Left-Handed Girl
Best Director
-
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another: WINNER
-
Ryan Coogler — Sinners
-
Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
-
Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
-
Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
-
Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Best Original Screenplay
-
Jay Kelly — Noah Baumbach & Emily Mortimer
-
Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
-
Sinners — Ryan Coogler: WINNER
-
Weapons — Zach Cregger
-
Sorry, Baby — Eva Victor
-
Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
Best Adapted Screenplay
-
Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another: WINNER
-
Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams
-
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar & Jahye Lee — No Other Choice
-
Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein
-
Will Tracy — Bugonia
-
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet
Best Casting and Ensemble
-
Hamnet
-
Jay Kelly
-
Marty Supreme
-
One Battle After Another
-
Sinners: WINNER
-
Wicked: For Good
Best Cinematography
-
F1
-
Frankenstein
-
Hamnet
-
One Battle After Another
-
Sinners
-
Train Dreams: WINNER
Best Production Design
-
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
-
Frankenstein: WINNER
-
Hamnet
-
Marty Supreme
-
Sinners
-
Wicked: For Good
Best Editing
-
A House of Dynamite
-
F1: WINNER
-
Marty Supreme
-
One Battle After Another
-
The Perfect Neighbor
-
Sinners
Best Costume Design
-
Frankenstein: WINNER
-
Hamnet
-
Hedda
-
Kiss of the Spider Woman
-
Sinners
-
Wicked: For Good
Best Hair & Makeup
-
28 Years Later
-
Frankenstein: WINNER
-
Sinners
-
The Smashing Machine
-
Weapons
-
Wicked: For Good
Best Visual Effects
-
Avatar: Fire and Ash: WINNER
-
F1
-
Frankenstein
-
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
-
Sinners
-
Superman
Best Stunt Design
-
Ballerina
-
F1
-
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: WINNER
-
One Battle After Another
-
Sinners
-
Warfare
Best Animated Feature
-
Arco
-
Elio
-
In Your Dreams
-
KPop Demon Hunters: WINNER
-
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
-
Zootopia 2
Best Comedy
-
The Ballad of Wallis Island
-
Eternity
-
Friendship
-
The Naked Gun: WINNER
-
The Phoenician Scheme
-
Splitsville
Best Foreign Language Film
-
It Was Just an Accident
-
Left-Handed Girl
-
No Other Choice
-
The Secret Agent: WINNER
-
Sirat
-
Belén
Best Song
-
“Drive” – F1
-
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters: WINNER
-
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
-
“Clothed by the Sun” – The Testament of Ann Lee
-
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
-
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
Best Score
-
Hans Zimmer — F1
-
Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein
-
Max Richter — Hamnet
-
Daniel Lopatin — Marty Supreme
-
Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another
-
Ludwig Göransson — Sinners: WINNER
Best Sound
-
F1: WINNER
-
Frankenstein
-
One Battle After Another
-
Sinners
-
Sirat
-
Warfare
Best Drama Series
-
Alien: Earth
-
Andor
-
The Diplomat
-
Paradise
-
The Pitt: WINNER
-
Pluribus
-
Severance
-
Task
Best Actor in a Drama Series
-
Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
-
Diego Luna — Andor
-
Mark Ruffalo — Task
-
Adam Scott — Severance
-
Billy Bob Thornton — Landman
-
Noah Wyle — The Pitt: WINNER
Best Actress in a Drama Series
-
Kathy Bates — Matlock
-
Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age
-
Britt Lower — Severance
-
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
-
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
-
Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus: WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
-
Patrick Ball — The Pitt
-
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
-
Ato Essandoh — The Diplomat
-
Wood Harris — Forever
-
Tom Pelphrey — Task
-
Tramell Tillman — Severance: WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
-
Nicole Beharie — The Morning Show
-
Denée Benton — The Gilded Age
-
Allison Janney — The Diplomat
-
Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt: WINNER
-
Greta Lee — The Morning Show
-
Skye P. Marshall — Matlock
Best Comedy Series
-
Abbott Elementary
-
Elsbeth
-
Ghosts
-
Hacks
-
Nobody Wants This
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
The Righteous Gemstones
-
The Studio: WINNER
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
-
Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
-
Ted Danson — A Man on the Inside
-
David Alan Grier — St. Denis Medical
-
Danny McBride — The Righteous Gemstones
-
Seth Rogen — The Studio: WINNER
-
Alexander Skarsgård — Murderbot
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
-
Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This
-
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
-
Rose McIver — Ghosts
-
Edi Patterson — The Righteous Gemstones
-
Carrie Preston — Elsbeth
-
Jean Smart — Hacks: WINNER