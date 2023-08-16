Courtney Anne Mitchell’s Health Issues: Everything To Know About Corey Feldman’s Ex & Her Condition

Courtney Anne Mitchell is Corey Feldman’s estranged wife. She was diagnosed with several health issues including COVID-19, hives, and chronic fatigue.

The blonde beauty has been open about her ongoing health scares for over one year.

Sadly, Courtney and Corey announced their split on Aug. 8, 2023.

Courtney Anne Mitchell, 34, and actor Corey Feldman, 52, announced their split in a statement to PEOPLE on Aug. 8, 2023. The somber news comes seven years after the duo got married. In the note, they addressed their separation in addition to the blonde beauty’s ongoing health issues. “We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other,” The Goonies star said at the time. “There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

Corey also announced that their tour has been paused at this time due to matters surrounding her health. “Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on Love Retours 23 at this time,” he added. The singer and DJ released her own statement to PEOPLE regarding her health and her separation from the 52-year-old.

“I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new, and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family,” she said. “I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.” Amid the couple’s recent split, here is everything to know about Courtney’s ongoing health issues, what she’s said about them, and more.

Courtney Anne Mitchell Diagnosed With COVID-19, Hives & Chronic Fatigue

The internet personality has been transparent with her ongoing health issues over the last few years via Instagram and interviews. In her recent statement to PEOPLE, Courtney addressed her chronic fatigue battle. “It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place,” she shared with the mag in early Aug. 2023. “However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,’ and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show.” She also disclosed to the outlet that her hives condition has gone into remission. Courtney made sure to thank her ex for his support throughout her healing journey. “I am eternally thankful to my husband who has been so supportive of my healing process. I couldn’t have done so without his love and support,” she said. Not only has she struggles with hives and chronic fatigue, but Courtney has also had COVID-19 several times. She and her ex discussed their health routine during a Feb. 2023 appearance on SWAY’S UNIVERSE. “We got COVID three times,” Corey explained. “Each time – no joke – we literally only had it for three days.”

What Is COVID-19, Hives & Chronic Fatigue?

Coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is “an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” as reported by the official World Health Organization. The disease was at the center of the 2020 global pandemic which cause lockdowns across the globe. Since then, there have been multiple vaccines created to help with the side effects of COVID-19. Some of the symptoms associated with the illness include: fever, cough, tiredness, and/or loss of taste or smell.

Hives occur on the skin as a reaction and are typically noticeable by “itchy welts,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Some hives can be chronic, as in Courtney’s case, especially when they occur for more than six weeks. The chronic version of hives can also disappear but return after months or even years. Typically, a doctor will prescribe anti-itch medication to help aide in the itchy nature of the symptoms.

Chronic fatigue syndrome or Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME/CFS), is “a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems,” as reported by the CDC. The illness can cause people to become bed-ridden and stop them from participating in their daily routines. A few symptoms aside from fatigue can include: “problems with thinking and concentrating, pain, and dizziness,” per the CDC website. There is no known cure or “approved” treatment for chronic fatigue syndrome.

How Long Has Courtney Anne Mitchell Been Sick?

Courtney revealed in her prior statement to PEOPLE that her ongoing health battles have been a part of her life for over two years as of 2023. She often shared her health regimens and diets via her Instagram in order to spread awareness on her illnesses. Recently, on Mar. 11, 2023, she took to her social media to share her latest smoothie fix. “BRB; just healing PTSD and Trauma by flooding my body with Alkalizing and Nutritious Bioavailable Glucose from Watermelon Juice!!!”, she captioned the selfie.

One month prior, in Feb. 2023, Courtney shared a video of her latest juice cleanse. “Started the Papaya Banana Mono Cleanse a couple days ago!!! So excited to do 7 days of this cleanse!!! This cleanse has helped me so much, at the same time it helps to simplify my life a bit because it’s only two foods; ripe banana and papaya. Then as a side there is lettuce included with lemon waters to drink,” she explained in the caption.

“How fab is that?! This cleanse can be found in Anthony William book (( @medicalmedium )) ‘Cleanse to Heal’ please come and join me; we’ll have so much fun!! And there are so many amazing cleanses to choose from; which one will you try, c’Mon folks let’s do it!!! #CleanseChallenge #PapayaBananaMonoCleanse #ChallengeAccepted #MedicalMedium #CleanseToHeal #CleanseWithCourtney,” she added.

How Is Courtney Anne Mitchell Doing Today?

The internet darling shared positive news surrounding her hives condition on Jun. 9, 2023, via Instagram. “As many of you know I contracted a bug in December 2021 which I believe led to the Chronic Hives Condition, as it wasn’t there prior,” she wrote in the caption of her selfie with her hubby. “I tried everything to fix it. Nothing was working. Sophia helped me by providing me with answers that I never would have found otherwise Today I am hives free thanks to her help.”

Last year, in Oct. 2022, she also shared a photo of herself wearing a face mask amid her flight. “How I travel; I don’t compromise; (unless an emergency), and I make my potato balls ahead of time to bring with me on my flights. I do a hand check to make sure it doesn’t have any unnecessary radiation exposure either,” she captioned the selfie. As for her COVID-19 battle, Courtney has not posted about that condition in recent months. Meanwhile, her chronic fatigue, as in the name, is an ongoing condition with no cure.