Cooper Koch’s Boyfriend: All About Stuart McClave & His Relationship With the ‘Monsters’ Star

Cooper Koch is off the market! The actor, who starred as Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story, revealed he is in a relationship during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Monsters became the number one show on Netflix at the time of its release, according to Variety, bringing renewed attention to the Menendez brothers’ case and the actors’ performances. With much curiosity surrounding his love life, the question remains: who is the person that stole Cooper’s heart?

To learn more, Hollywood Life has gathered some facts about the actor’s dating life.

Who Is Cooper Koch?

Cooper was born on July 16, 1996, in Los Angeles, California. He has worked on several projects throughout his career, including Swallowed, 4 Floors Up, and more, according to his IMDb page. His big break came when he played one of the lead roles in Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology series about the Menendez brothers.

Cooper even met Erik and Lyle Menendez during a visit to see them, alongside Kim Kardashian. He shared with The Hollywood Reporter, “We walked in the [prison’s] gymnasium, and the first person that I saw was Erik. And we locked eyes, and he smiled and I smiled, and we hugged each other. And it was really, really powerful and emotional. It was an amazing experience. And he — both of them were so kind, and they’re so normal.”

In reference to this event, he told Vanity Fair, “The first thing he said was, ‘I’ve heard nothing but great things about you and about episode five, and that you’re going to win an Emmy. And I hope that you do.'”‘Is Cooper Koch Married?

The actor is not married but confirmed he is in a relationship. While answering a fan question on Andy Cohen’s show, he said, “I do have a boyfriend. So—Sorry !”

Who Is Cooper Koch’s Boyfriend?

Cooper has managed to keep his personal life as far away from the spotlight as possible, but he brought his boyfriend, Stuart McClave, to the March 2025 GLAAD Media Awards in California. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the event, the Netflix star gushed about Stuart, saying, “He’s just got me so grounded and pulls me down to the earth and holds me when it’s a lot. He’s been so supportive and sweet, and he’s been the best partner I could ask for.”

Cooper and Stuart further revealed that they both do not have social media accounts. The next time they stepped out together for a public event wast at the September 2025 Emmys.