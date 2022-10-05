Constance Wu’s Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: Everything To Know About Their Relationship

Constance Wu has been working in the entertainment industry for years! While the actress has been appearing onscreen since the mid-2000s, her big break came in 2015, when she starred in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off The Boat. Her role as Jessica Huang made her a superstar, and she’s gone on to star in many more popular movies and TV shows, like Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers.

While Constance, 40, mostly keeps her personal life out of the spotlight, she has been in a loving relationship with Ryan Kattner for a few years. The couple have a two-year-old daughter, and Constance has spoken about her excitement starring in the family series Lyle, Lyle Crocodile for her child in an October 2022 interview with E! News. “I started my TV career doing a family show, which was amazing,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be able to do that again. And now that I have a kid, it’s something I can hopefully share with her.” Find out everything you need to know about Constance and Ryan’s relationship here!

Ryan is the singer of a band

While Constance is a famed actress, Ryan, 43, leans more towards music. He’s the lead singer of the alternative rock band Man Man, where he uses the stage name Honus Honus. The band have been together for nearly 20 years. They dropped their debut record The Man In The Blue Turban With A Face back in 2004, but they’ve released five more records, with their most recent being Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between. Ryan also dropped a solo album Use Your Delusion, under the Honus Honus moniker back in 2016.

How did Ryan and Constance meet?

It’s not clear exactly how the couple met or how long they’ve been going out for, but she did reveal that she had a boyfriend in a September 2018 interview with Bust. She was speaking about owning a bunny, and how her boyfriend acted differently than other men she brought to meet her rabbit. “With my boyfriend, he was just himself when he first met my bunny, which was a while ago. He’s not really an animal person, but he’s a great person person,” she told the outlet.

Constance and Ryan have a daughter together

Constance and Ryan’s relationship has mostly been kept private, and they seemingly first became publicly known as a couple when they welcomed their daughter back in August 2020. The news became public in December of that year. The Hustlers actress revealed when she went back to work after having her child, her co-star at the time, Chris Pratt, was very supportive after his wife had also just welcomed a newborn. “Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through — Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set. I’m really fortunate to have had him as my partner,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She dated Ben Hethcoat for years

Before she opened up about her mystery boyfriend in the Bust article, Constance was romantically linked to actor and director Ben Hethcoat, according to Us Weekly. She had also reportedly written a since-deleted tweet about a Valentine’s Day date to a bunny museum with Ben in 2015, per Bustle. The pair split up in 2018 though. Ben has also worked in entertainment, acting in movies like The Mortuary Collection and Show Yourself. He’s also produced a few shorts and directed four episodes of the show Gary’s Garden, per IMDb.

Constance spoke about getting harassed for dating a white guy

The Fresh Off The Boat star has not shied away from sharing her difficult experiences in the entertainment industry. She’s opened up about having suicidal thoughts following backlash from her TV show and also spoke out about a producer on the series sexually harassing her. She’s also responded to critics who have called her out for dating white guys as an Asian woman in interviews. “They make this assumption that every single one of my boyfriends has been white based on the one boyfriend they’ve seen on my social media, who is the boyfriend that I was dating when I first started my account, all the way up until after,” she said during the Vulture Los Angeles Fest in 2018, per IndieWire. “I am completely okay in my choices and why I make them — I’m very confident in that — so if somebody needs to target me in order to be part of a longer journey about how they feel about themselves or their place in the world, I think that’s fine.”