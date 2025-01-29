‘Companion’ Movie: How to Watch the Horror Film

Companion is, according to its production studio Warner Bros, a “new kind of love story.” It also promises to be 97 minutes of pure, sci-fi horror comedy fun. “The horror genre is in such a good space right now for any type of storytelling, and I think we’re in such a heightened place in the world right now that horror feels like a really cathartic release,” star Sophie Thatcher (Heretic, Jellowjackets) said of the film in a January 28 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Below, find out how to catch Drew Hancock‘s terrifying new horror flick.

What is ‘Companion’ About?

Companion is a tale about the perils of AI that begins at an isolated cabin in the woods and devolves into bloody terror when it becomes apparent that one of the weekend guests is, in fact, a companion robot. “I’d like to think one of the messages of this movie is technology is neither inherently good or inherently bad, it’s all about how we as humans choose to use it,” Thatcher’s co-star Jack Quaid told The Hollywood Reporter. “And nine times out of 10 we mess it up and we make the wrong call.”

Sophie added that the movie “approaches it in a very almost backwards way, because the robot happens to be the most human part of the movie, and they have the most empathy. So it is backwards but I think it shows the power it has with technology, it’s neither good nor bad; it’s just dependent on what we do with it.”

Who is in the ‘Companion’ Movie Cast?

Jack, whose father Dennis Quaid recently co-starred in horror sensation The Substance, and Sophie, who recently starred in Mormon-themed thriller Heretic opposite Hugh Grant, star as Josh and Iris, a couple engaged in a twisted relationship. Lukas Gage, Harvey Guillén, Megan Suri, and Rupert Friend also appear in the ensemble cast.

Where to Watch ‘Companion’ Now

You can see Companion in theaters across the country starting on Friday, January 31, 2025. Check your local listings for showtimes. Participating locations will also screen the movie in IMAX theaters.

Can I Stream ‘Companion’?

According to ScreenRant, Companion will likely be available for digital purchase or rental in late February 2025. It’s a Warner Bros. movie, so it’ll stream on Max eventually — likely around April.