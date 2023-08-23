Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend History, From ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Lili Reinhart To Now

Cole Sprouse is an actor most known for his time on Riverdale and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

He is currently dating Ari Fournier.

The actor famously dated his co-star, Lili Reinhart, until their 2020 split.

Most recently, he opened up about his split from Lili on Aug. 15, 2023, one week ahead of the Riverdale series finale.

Cole Sprouse, 31, is a longtime Hollywood heartthrob! Since Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody first aired in 2005, he immediately stole the hearts of teens everywhere. After his time on the popular kids’ network came to an end, Cole rose to popularity once more on Riverdale, which premiered in 2017. Now, the 31-year-old is gearing up for the series finale set to premiere on Aug. 23, 2023!

One week ahead of the finale, Cole opened up to Vulture about his off-screen relationship with his co-star, Lili Reinhart, 26, which came to an end a few years ago. And prior to that, he appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and called the break up “really hard” in Mar. 2023. Amid the show’s series finale, below is a closer look at Cole’s romantic history, including his new leading lady!

Lili Reinhart

Cole and Lili’s romance kicked off in 2017, notably the same year that Riverdale premiered. It seemed that their on-screen chemistry instantly translated to off-screen passion. During a Mar. 2022 interview with GQ, he noted that although their romance had “all this public currency,” it was “as real as it gets.” One year into their romance, in Oct. 2018, Lili spoked to Teen Vogue about her choice to keep their relationship details private.

“I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be,” the blonde beauty said at the time. “It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘you don’t know anything about us.’ It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.” During their passionate relationship, Cole saw Lili as his “muse” and often took photos of her, which he shared via his Instagram.

“I like to go on adventures with Cole,” she told the fashion mag. “Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Breakup

Although the 26-year-old and Cole enjoyed a fun-filled relationship for a few years, they ultimately decided to call it quits in Mar. 2020. Cole took to Instagram on Aug. 19, 2020, to break his silence on their emotional breakup. “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love,” his caption began.

“I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter,” Lili’s ex went on. “Also her movie comes out soon! I’m sure she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys.” The breakup announcement included a snapshot of Lili in a green forest, captured by Cole.

In recent months, Cole has been more vocal about their split. As previously mentioned, he appeared on Call Her Daddy in Mar. 2023 to reveal how “difficult” the separation was. When host, Alex Cooper, asked the actor if he had experienced someone being unfaithful, he confirmed that he has more than a few times. “Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” he admitted. Cole then noted that he and his ex caused “damage” to each other. “It was really hard. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” he said.

A few months later, in Aug. 2023, Cole told Vulture that after he split from Lili, he and his loved ones often received death threats and more. “I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” he told the outlet during his Riverdale exit interview. “And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers. Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Ari Fournier

About one year after Cole and the Look Both Ways stars threw in the towel, he was linked to model Ari Fournier in the summer of 2021. The blonde bombshell is a Canadian model who is repped by several agencies. Her Instagram account boasts over 256K followers and – of course – cute photos with her boyfriend.

Cole gushed over his new leading lady during his appearance on Call Her Daddy in Mar. 2023. “She’s my best friend. We get along so well. We do everything together. honestly, it’s been two years and some change, and it feels like a week. It’s incredible,” he swooned. “I’ve never experienced this level of compatibility and it makes me look back on my youth and go… you really didn’t know.”

He also credited her for helping him get sober. “As a consequence of our relationship, my life has just improved. I’ve gotten sober. I’ve questioned my existence like I never had before,” he said. “When the private sphere is locked in, everything else comes from that foundation and it’s in no small part thanks to her.” Most recently, Ari gushed about her man via Instagram for his birthday on Aug. 4, 2023. “I’m so lucky to share this life with you. Currently eating our bento boxes and holding hands in the park I love you, happy birthday my love,” she captioned the photo.