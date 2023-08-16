Cole Sprouse Reveals Fan Backlash Over Lili Reinhart Split Got ‘Criminal’ With Death Threats & More

When Cole Sprouse, 31, and Lili Reinhart, 26, first broke up in 2019 Riverdale fans everywhere were heartbroken. Now, ahead of the series finale, the Disney Channel alum opened up to Vulture about his experience splitting with his co-star. When asked about the “intense investment” in the characters from the fans, the heartthrob was quick to note how some fans have sent him death threats and more. “I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” Cole said.

He went on to discuss how many of his co-stars, including himself, have dated each other. “And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our co-workers,” he said. “Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.” Not only did the blonde beauty and Cole date for a few years, but Camila Mendes and Charles Melton also dated from 2018 until 2019.

Cole’s co-star, Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, also recalled similar threats from fans during his time on the hit show. “There’s sometimes a failure to differentiate the characters from the humans,” the actor said amid the same interview. “You can go down an extreme hole if you’re looking at that. Someone got my mom’s phone number and started leaving voice-mails saying that they were going to come get her.” The cast’s exit interview comes just one week ahead of the show‘s final episode, set to premiere on Aug. 23.

This is not the first time Cole has opened up about his split from Lili, as he appeared on the podcast, Call Her Daddy, on Mar. 8. During the candid interview, the Five Feet Apart star revealed that many of his exes have cheated on him. “Yeah, by almost every single one of my girlfriends,” he told the podcast host, Alex Cooper. He also noted how difficult his split from Lili was. “It was really hard. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other,” Cole admitted.

Aside from matters of the heart, Cole’s brother, Dylan Sprouse, took to Instagram on Jun. 27 to commemorate the end of the show (the post has since been deleted.) “The boy has finally wrapped Riverdale after so so many years away. Proud and excited for him to be back, though before all that here are just a few of my favorite videos he sent me while in Vancouver,” Dylan captioned post of his brother at the time. “A small snapshot of many years of hard work and the delirium he incurred in the process. Congrats to the whole team.”