Coco Gauff’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Athlete Makes

Coco Gauff has been one of the most popular names in American sports since 2019 when she became the youngest player in the Wimbledon Championships to qualify for the main draw. At the time, Coco was just 15 years old, and she defeated Venus Williams. After years of dedication and hard work, the Atlanta, Georgia, native won her first French Open title in 2025.

During a press conference following her 2025 victory, Coco noted that there is “a lot going on in our country right now with things,” according to The Guardian, likely referring to the sweeping changes after the 2024 presidential election. Coco, however, acknowledged that she represents “people that look like me in America who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period.”

“I remember after the election and everything, it kind of felt like a down period a little bit, and my mom told me during Riyadh: ‘Just try to win the tournament just to give something for people to smile for,'” Coco added. “So, that’s what I was thinking about today when holding that. And then, seeing the flags in the crowd means a lot. … Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I’m definitely patriotic and proud to be American, and I’m proud to represent the Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support.”

Congrats, @CocoGauff! Your determination, strength, and grace throughout the French Open has inspired us all – and showed us what's possible. Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/krxZW3QAIG — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 7, 2025

How Did Coco Gauff Get Rich?

Coco gradually built her overall fortune over the years through endorsement deals and her earnings from victories.

What Is Coco Gauff’s Net Worth?

Coco has exponentially increased her net worth over the years after winning multiple matches. As of June 2025, she has a net worth of $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Forbes, Coco has built a salary of about $9.4 million, and her endorsements have totaled about $25 million.

What Is Coco Gauff’s Ranking Now?

Coco is currently second in the world in women’s tennis, and Aryna Sabalenka is still No. 1.