Cindy Williams’ Kids: Everything To Know About The ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Children

Actress Cindy Williams was a beloved star known for her roles in many hit TV shows and movies. During her decades-long career, she appeared in Laverne and Shirley alongside the late Penny Marshall and even starred in George Lucas‘ comedy More American Graffiti. Amid her Jan. 25, 2023, death, below is a look at Cindy’s life as a mother, her previous marriage, and news on her passing.

Cindy Williams’ Kids

The late 75-year-old was a proud mother to her two kids, which she welcomed with her first husband. Her first child is her daughter, Emily Hudson, 41, who was born in 1982. Four years later, in 1986, she gave birth to a son, Zachary Hudson, 37. Although Cindy was a successful actress and was known by many, she kept her life with her kids private. Zachary and Emily did appear by their mother’s side, however, during her 2004 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. At the time, her son was about 18, whereas, Emily was around 22 years old. Cindy did not have an Instagram account, however, she did have a Twitter account but she did not post photos of her kids.

The Children’s Father

Cindy was married to her kids father, Bill Hudson, 73, from 1982 until they divorced in 2000. Prior to his marriage to The First Nudie Musical star, Bill was married to the world-famous actress Goldie Hawn, 77. The blonde beauty and Bill tied the knot in 1976 and remained married until they called it quits six years later. During their marriage, Cindy’s ex welcomed two children with Goldie: actress Kate Hudson, 43, and their son Oliver Hudson, 46. It is publicly known that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and Oliver have a “strained” relationship with Bill, however, it is not known what is their relationship to their half siblings.

Despite the strained bond with her birth father, Kate opened up about wanting to reconnect with Zach and Emily during a Jan. 2021 episode of her podcast, Sibling Revelry. “You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad,” she told Oliver at the time. “I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.” The blonde beauty continued, “We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations — and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, we’re so great and yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings.” Along with Kate and Oliver, Bill also welcomed a daughter named Lalania Hudson, 17, with a woman named Caroline Graham.

Cindy’s Passing

Most recently, Emily and Zachary’s mother made headlines due to her sad passing on Jan. 25, 2023. The family released a statement, via their rep, about her death to AP on Jan. 30. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement read. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” According to Cindy’s kids she passed away following a “brief illness” in Los Angeles.

Amid her passing, some celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the actress including Seinfeld alum Jason Alexander. “I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days. I pray she had a good life and send my sympathy to those who knew and loved her. #RIPCindyWilliams,” he wrote at Jan. 30.