Chuck Woolery’s Wife: About the Late Game Show Host’s Marriage & Ex-Wives

Image Credit: WireImage

Chuck Woolery was one of the most popular faces in the game show world. After becoming the first host of Wheel of Fortune, he went on to lead several programs, including Love Connection, Scrabble, a revival of The Dating Game and more. Eventually, he left television and focused on podcasting to share conservative beliefs with his audiences. Following his death in November 2024, Chuck is survived by his wife and children. According to the Associated Press and The New York Times, Chuck was married to his wife, Kristen.

Chuck’s longtime friend Mark Young confirmed his death on November 23, 2024, by tweeting, “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.”

TMZ reported that Chuck was with his wife at the time of his death at his Texas home in November 2024. According to the outlet, she noticed that he wasn’t feeling well. After Chuck “went to lie down,” his wife checked on him later, and he had trouble breathing. Chuck died shortly thereafter.

Learn about Chuck’s previous marriages and his family, below.

Kim Barnes

Chuck and Kim Barnes got married in 2006.

Teri Nelson

Chuck married his third wife, Teri Nelson, in 1985. The ex-spouses – who divorced in 2004 — shared their sons, Michael and Sean together.

Teri is the adopted daughter of actor David Nelson.

Jo Ann Pflug

Chuck and Jo Ann Pflug were married from 1972 to 1980. The exes shared daughter Melissa together.

Jo Ann is a retired actress, known for her appearances in M*A*S*H, Catlow, Traveller and more.

Margaret Hayes

Margaret Hayes was Chuck’s first wife. The two were married from 1961 to 1971, and they shared their children, Katherine and Chad, together. Chad died in 1986 from a motorcycle accident.