Chuck Woolery’s Cause of Death: How He Died

Chuck Woolery died on November 23, 2024. He was 83. Remembered for his charismatic presence hosting Wheel of Fortune, Love Connection, Scrabble and several other programs, Woolery’s death broke the hearts of many. His friend, Mark Young, confirmed his death in a statement via X and to TMZ.

“It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away,” Young tweeted that day. “Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.”

Woolery’s cause of death has not been determined by a medical examiner yet. However, Young revealed what happened in the moments before his friend died.

Chuck Woolery’s Health

Woolery did not publicly speak of any health issues throughout his life. Therefore, it’s unclear if he was struggling with an illness or physical condition when he died.

Previously, Woolery shared his opinion about the COVID-19 pandemic and how the Democratic Party was leading it.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying,” he tweeted in 2020, per The New York Post. “The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Chuck Woolery’s Cause of Death

Woolery died after he had trouble breathing, Young told TMZ. While at home in Texas, Woolery said he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to rest. At one point, Woolery couldn’t breathe, and he died shortly thereafter. It’s unclear what caused Woolery’s breathing issue.

Was Chuck Woolery Married?

Before he died in 2024, Woolery was married four times. The late game show host’s ex-wives are Margaret Hayes, Jo Ann Pflug and Teri Nelson. He married his fourth wife, Kim Barnes, in 2006.

Did Chuck Woolery Have Children?

Woolery was the father of five children, all of whom he shared with different women: Katherine, Melissa, Michael and Sean. His late son, Chad, died in a motorcycle accident in the 1980s.