Chuck Woolery’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Had

Chuck Woolery built a legacy in the game show world. After becoming Wheel of Fortune‘s first host in 1975, he went on to host multiple well-known programs, including Love Connection, Scrabble and a revival of The Dating Game. Due to his dedication on TV, Woolery acquired a net worth that lasted a lifetime. Unfortunately, Woolery died at the age of 83 on November 23, 2024. So, fans of the late TV personality are looking back at his career, personal life and more.

Below, Hollywood Life is remembering Woolery and how he spearheaded his memorable TV career.

How Much Did Chuck Woolery Make on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Woolery left Wheel of Fortune in the early 1980s due to a salary dispute with the show’s network at the time, NBC. Multiple outlets reported that he was making around $5,000 per week when he hosted the game show. However, neither NBC nor Woolery publicly confirmed the amount of money he was making.

What Is Chuck Woolery’s Net Worth?

Woolery had a net worth that ranged between $10 million and $15 million, according to multiple outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Net Worth Mean?

A celebrity’s net worth is measured based on their personal assets minus their liabilities, per Bankrate. A person’s assets can include their home(s), vehicle(s), stocks, bonds and other personal items. The way their net worth is calculated is by adding up their assets and subtracting what they owe.

What Was Chuck Woolery’s Cause of Death?

Woolery’s friend Mark Young confirmed his death in an X post on November 23, 2024, which read, “It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him, RIP brother.”

According to TMZ, Woolery died after having trouble breathing. It’s still unclear what caused the issue, but Young told the outlet that Woolery was at his Texas home with his wife, and the late Love Connection host didn’t feel well.