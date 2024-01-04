Charles Melton’s Dating History: All About His Past Relationship With Camila Mendes & More

Charles Melton‘s star is rising in Hollywood. After starring on Riverdale for six years, Charles is receiving early Oscar buzz for his performance in the Netflix film May December. He was even nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance. As a handsome and talented actor, Charles has been romantically linked to a few famous beauties over the years. He most notably dated his Riverdale co-star, Camila Mendes, for over a year. Find out more about their relationship and who else Charles has dated below!

Camila Mendes

Charles and Camila first stirred up dating rumors in September 2018 when the actress shared a photo of the cast of Riverdale on vacation. The snapshot showed Camila and Charles sharing a towel and looking a bit cozy. They went public with their relationship the following month when Camila shared a picture of Charles kissing her forehead, with the caption, “Mine.”

Two months later, Camila told Fox News about why she stopped hiding the relationship. “I did it because people were speculating. I want to be able to live a normal life. Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it,” she said.

In June 2019, the lovebirds were still going strong and were even spotted in a sweet embrace in Paris near the Eiffel Tower. They celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in August 2019. “365 days. i love you,” Camila captioned a photo of the pair kissing on a boat. Charles posted a picture of them cuddling on a boat, with the caption, “I love you.”

However, by the end of 2019, the couple went their separate ways. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now,” a source close to the couple told E! News in December 2019. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

Chase Sui Wonders

Charles and actress Chase Sui Wonders sparked dating rumors in April 2022 following a PDA-filled date in NYC. They made the relationship Instagram official in July, when Charles shared a photo of the two leaning on each other at a baseball game. They attended a few events together including the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies premiere in July 2022 and The Whale premiere in November 2022. They broke up some point during the following months before Chase started dating Pete Davidson.

Chloe Bennet

Charles was first linked to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet, 31, in May 2023 when they were spotted shopping together in Beverly Hills. Charles had his arm wrapped around Chloe in the pictures. A source told People at the time that the two actors have “been quietly dating for a few months.” Charles and Chloe were later seen attending Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Los Angeles in August 2023. It’s unclear if they are still together.