‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Caught Kissing On Movie Date — New Romance?

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart might not be the only Riverdale stars who found love with each other off-screen. The couple’s cast mates Camila Mendes and Charles Melton were reportedly spotted getting cozy with each other while seeing a movie in Vancouver on Sept. 16 with Lili and their other co-star Casey Cott. So cozy in fact, that they even shared a kiss, an eyewitness told E! News! “Camila sat next to Charles and leaned on his shoulder,” the source said. “As the lights were dimming, my friend saw them kiss!”

This eyewitness account adds to surmounting evidence that’s leading fans to think the pair are dating. A photo of the two actors together with a fan was taken on the same night as the movie date, and, earlier this month, Camila, 24, shared a photo of her and Charles, 27, sharing a towel while they relaxed on a yacht with their friends.

Fans have also been using Charles and Camila’s social media accounts for more proof of their rumored relationship. One of these instances came on Sept. 18 when the twosome appeared to be hanging out together late at night. Both stars shared a video of the same lit fireplace at the time, but didn’t tag one another in the clips. After seeing the posts, one fan speculated they were an item, tweeting, “until someone proves me wrong camila and charles are dating.”

until someone proves me wrong camila and charles are dating pic.twitter.com/1xyJuQVvCU — duda 21 (@gustinsmelissa) September 19, 2018

Some people drew attention to the fact that Camila has admitted that she prefers not to date actors, though. “Actors are really emotionally complicated. You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not,” she told Nylon in July. “I just really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment.”

Camila was last linked to a non-actor from her Florida hometown, Victor Houston, but they reportedly split last month. The actress “ended things with Victor after ComicCon, when she realized she wasn’t ready to be in this relationship anymore,” a source told E! News, adding that “Victor was completely blindsided” by the breakup.

