‘Marvel’ Star Chloe Bennet Lashes Out Over Trump’s Use Of ‘Chinese Virus’: This Is ‘Disgusting’

‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star Chloe Bennet has slammed Donald Trump after he referred to coronavirus as the ‘Chinese virus’ in a tweet.

Actress Chloe Bennet isn’t standing for Donald Trump‘s “racist” remarks about the coronavirus. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star, who made headlines in 2018 for dating YouTuber Logan Paul, took to Instagram on March 18 after the United States President referred to the deadly COVID-19 as “Chinese virus” in a tweet. “The Asian American community needs allies right now. Please speak out against the racist Cheeto in Chief,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram. The five images in her carousel post begin with the assurance that she’s “in no way attempting to minimize the macro-economic crisis we’re now facing” and that “pointing fingers will not solve any health problems.” However, Chloe made it clear that referring to the virus, which is causing international panic, as the “Chinese virus” is “unacceptable.” “I’m not ignorant to the fact that this outbreak, form what we know, originated in China, but guys, we are WAY past that now,” she wrote. “This is NOT a time for division, this is a time for unity.” Chloe also suggested a series of “non-racially charged nicknames” that you can use in reference to COVID-19, including, “The Rona,” “The Viddy,” and “Vid Vid.”

She isn’t the only celeb to speak out following Donald Trump’s racist remarks. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor, who is of Vietnamese descent, shared a heartfelt PSA about why it’s NOT okay to refer to the new coronavirus as the Chinese virus. “To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please be better,” she tweeted on March 18, seemingly referring to Trump (she didn’t include his handle). Redirecting her attention to fans, Lana added, “To my followers- be safe. I love you.” Lana then added, “You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Chinese American actress Katie Leung, 32, known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, also slammed the POTUS for writing “Chinese Virus” in tweets. “Kiss my chinese a– you absolute racist gobshite,” Katie wrote in the March 17 tweet. Karrueche Tran also condemned President Trump for his use of the offensive term. The Claws actress, 31, called out the president with a passionate plea, urging him to stop endangering Asian people by using his “xenophobic” nickname for the novel coronavirus: “Xenophobia is not ok!! To target and discriminate Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt. The coronavirus is not ‘the Chinese Virus’! Let’s stop instilling more fear and hate. The world is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!”

Seemingly ignoring the public outcry, Trump proceeded to use the tasteless nickname again. “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning, March 18. He added, “Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!”