‘Riverdale’ Co-Stars Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Passionately Kiss In Paris

There’s nothing like the romantic city of Paris to make tourists feel passionate. Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton openly made out over dinner near the Eiffel Tower.

Ah Paris. The capital of romance has worked its magic on Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes, 24, and Charles Melton, 28. The pair was photographed passionately kissing over dinner at Le Girafe restaurant near the Eiffel Tower on May 31. They’re in town ahead of a RiverCon 2 French fan convention and have been playing tourists in the City of Light. In addition to their dinner in the garden-like setting, the pair have been spotted taking in the sights of Paris just like any other visitors.

Before their dinner the pair were photographed spending the day walking the streets in more casual clothes, each with black fanny packs slung over their shoulders. Camila wore a pink Gucci t-shirt and black jeans while Charles sported a light blue short-sleeved shirt and black trousers. Both wore bright white sneakers, perfect for pounding the pavement on a day of sight-seeing.

It was great that they got in a day of tourism and romance as the following day it was back to work at Rivercon 2. The weekend fan convention kicked off on June 1 and of course Veronica and Jughead had to be there! They were joined by co-stars Madelaine Petetsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Marisol Nichols for the two-day meet and greet which is sold out. The Riverdale stars are to appear on panels, sign autographs, do photo ops with fans and more. Who knew the show was so huge in France?

“Veggie” as Camila and Charles are called by fans have been going strong since first being linked over Labor Day weekend in 2018. In an Instagram pic with friends on a boat, the two shared a beach towel and cuddled up tight. Later in September they were spotted making out at a movie theater and by early October the pair were Instagram official, posting couple pics of their arms around each other and kissing. On Dec. 6 Camila and Charles walked their first red carpet as a couple, attending the 2018 GQ Men of the Year party and their love story is still going strong into the summer of 2019.