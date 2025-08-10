Chad Michael Murray’s Kids: All About the ‘Freakier Friday’ Star’s Children

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray might be an on-screen scene stealer, but he’s a dedicated husband and dad all day, every day. The Freakier Friday star has kept a pretty low-key lifestyle despite starring in some of the most popular 2000s cult classic films and TV shows, including A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday and Dawson’s Creek. And with all the fanfare he receives, Chad prefers to keep his children away from the spotlight.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know about Chad’s family, including his children, below.

Who Is Chad Michael Murray’s Wife?

Chad has been married to his wife, Sarah Roemer, since 2014. The A Cinderella Story actor has repeatedly thanked her for being his spouse and mother to their kids in various Instagram tributes over the years. In honor of Mother’s Day in May 2022, Chad gushed about Sarah being their family’s “superwoman mama,” and he calls her “wifo” instead of “wifey.”

“Wifo — the world has been lighter & brighter since the day you entered it,” Chad captioned his Instagram post at the time. “You’ve extended that light through our little pack. For me, growing up with [a] single father most of my life, I never truly knew the importance of a mother until I had the honor of watching you carry this family on your back from that moment our son was born. Your heart lights our world. Our babies know just how lucky they are to have you as their Mama. I love you dearly. We love you dearly.”

How Many Kids Does Chad Michael Murray Have?

Chad is a dad to three children — a son and two daughters, all of whom he shares with Sarah. Sarah and Chad have made it a point to keep their kids’ faces, names and information away from the public eye. However, they still share family photos via their respective Instagram accounts while covering up the little ones’ faces.

Chad Michael Murray’s Son

Chad and Sarah welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015 shortly after they tied the knot in late 2014.

Chad Michael Murray’s Daughters

In 2017, Chad and Sarah welcomed their first daughter, followed by their second in 2023. Neither of their names have been revealed.