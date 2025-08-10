Sarah Roemer: 5 Things to Know About Chad Michael Murray’s Wife

Chad Michael Murray has been one of Hollywood’s most famous heartthrobs since the early 2000s. Thanks to his performances in films like A Cinderella Story and Freaky Friday, and TV shows including Dawson’s Creek and Gilmore Girls, the Buffalo, New York, native has stolen hearts everywhere. But, sorry fans, Chad’s been happily married to his wife, Sarah Roemer, for more than a decade!

Chad celebrated 10 years of marriage with Sarah in September 2024, taking to Instagram to share some of their sweetest photos together.

“10 years… We’ve jammed more into this 10 years than I ever could’ve imagined,” Chad captioned his post. “It’s truly astounding. It’s been the best decade of my life by far — sharing each and every moment with you. We’ve grown this little pack together and seen so much of the world as a family. I’m so grateful for you Sarah. Every day is a better and much brighter day with you in it.”

If he weren’t already the perfect husband, Chad added, “I hope and pray for at least 50 more anniversaries with you. Till we’re old and gray… new hips, new knees, our elbow skin will be touching the ground, all the kids will think we’re senile, but really we’re just f**king with them… coz that’s what you do when you’re old and together [sic]. I love you, Sarah — Happy 10th Anniversary.”

Hollywood Life has five facts about Sarah, her marriage to Chad and their family below.

Sarah Roemer Is an Actress

Like Chad, Sarah is also a working actor. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 2021 film Survive the Game.

Sarah Roemer Is Also a Model

In addition to acting, Sarah has also been a model since she first moved to Los Angeles when she was a teenager. She has appeared in multiple magazine issues, including GQ, Flaunt, Self and Cosmopolitan.

Sarah Roemer Was Nominated for an MTV Movie Award

Sarah was nominated for the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with her Disturbia co-star Shia LaBeouf.

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer Were Co-Stars

Chad and Sarah have the quintessential Hollywood romance, having first met on the set of their TV series, Chosen. They began dating in 2014 and got married later that year.

Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer Have 3 Kids

Throughout their marriage, Chad and Sarah have welcomed their son in 2015, their first daughter in 2017 and second daughter in 2023.