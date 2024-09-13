Chad McQueen’s Cause of Death: How the Late Actor Died

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Chad McQueen died at the age of 63, his family announced on September 12, 2024. Fans of the late son of Steve McQueen remember him for his acting credits in movies such as The Karate Kid in addition to his racing career. But since his death was sudden, fans wondered how the multi hyphenate died.

The late Los Angeles native was honored by his wife and children as they announced the news of his death. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chad’s family paid tribute to him.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen,” the caption read. “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfathers as well. As a family we need to navigate this difficult time and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life. With heartfelt gratitude, Jeanie, Chase, and Madison.”

How Did Chad McQueen Die?

According to multiple outlets, Chad’s cause of death was organ failure. He died at his Palm Springs, California, ranch, his friend Arthur Barens said. Four years before he died, Chad was involved in an accident.

Chad McQueen Was in an Accident

Per a statement by Arthur obtained by Fox News, Chad “never fully recovered” from a fall in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chad McQueen, son of celebrated actor Steve McQueen,” the statement read. “In 2020, Chad sustained an injury from which he never fully recovered.”

It’s still unclear what kind of accident it was and where it took place.

Chad McQueen’s Movies

After appearing as the troublemaking bully Dutch in 1984’s The Karate Kid, Chad reprised his role in the sequel, The Karate Kid: Part II. Throughout his acting career, Chad appeared in a slew of films, including Martial Law, Death Ring, Red Line and The Fall.