Chad McQueen: 5 Things About Steve McQueen’s Son Who Died at 63

Chad McQueen has died at the age of 63 from an organ failure caused by an injury sustained in 2020, leaving a lasting impact on the Hollywood film industry. Born into Hollywood royalty as the son of the late star Steve McQueen, Chad made his big break in 1984 and went on to star in several ’90s films, including Martial Law, Firepower, Redline, and more. His death was announced via an Instagram post on Thursday, September 12, with his family releasing a statement to honor him.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen,” wrote his family — Jeanie, Chase, and Madison. “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

HollywoodLife has gathered five things to know about the late actor.

When Was Chad McQueen Born?

Chad was born on December 28, 1960.

Where Was Chad McQueen From?

He was born in Los Angeles, California.

What Movies Did Chad McQueen Star In?

Chad was part of the original Karate Kid films, playing the role of Dutch, an antagonist, in the 1984 film The Karate Kid and its 1986 sequel, The Karate Kid Part II. Starring alongside Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, this role marked his big break into Hollywood, with the movies becoming classics.

Was Chad McQueen Married?

Chad is survived by his wife, Jeanie Galbraith, whom he married in 1993. He was previously married to actress Stacey Toten from 1987 to 1990.

Did Chad McQueen Have Any Children?

Chad had three children: Steven R. McQueen, Chase McQueen, and Madison McQueen. His eldest, 36-year-old Steven, whom he shared with his first wife Stacey, followed in the family’s footsteps as an actor and appeared in the hit TV series The Vampire Diaries. With Jeanie, Chad had his middle child, Chase, 29, who pursued a career in race car driving, like his father and grandfather. Chad’s youngest, Madison, 28, has a child named Michael. Chase and Madison shared dedicated posts to their father on their Instagram pages.