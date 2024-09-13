Chad McQueen Dead: Son of Steve McQueen Dies at 63

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Chad McQueen, famous for his role as Dutch in The Karate Kid, has died. The son of the late Steve McQueen was 63 years old. His family confirmed the news in a statement shared to Chad’s official Instagram account on Thursday, September 12, alongside a black-and-white photo of Chad with Steve. His cause of death was organ failure due to a past injury in 2020, from which he never recovered.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father Chad McQueen,” his family captioned the post. “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

While acknowledging that Chad “passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to [his kids],” they vowed to “continue not only his legacy, but our grandfather’s as well.”

“As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life,” the post read, before it concluded with the signature of Chad’s children and wife, “With heartfelt gratitude, Jeanie, Chase, and Madison.”

Chad was married to his wife, Jeanie Galbraith, since 1993. Previously, he was married to his ex-wife, Stacey Ray Toten, from 1987 to 1990. He shared his eldest son, Steven R. McQueen, with Stacey, and his other children Madison and Chase with Jeanie.

The late Los Angeles native began his career in Hollywood as an actor, landing his breakout role as Dutch in 1984’s The Karate Kid and its sequel, The Karate Kid: Part II. After he got his start in acting, Chad dabbled in producing.

Apart from the entertainment industry, Chase was an avid racing enthusiast. At just 9 years old, the Martial Law star began dirt bike racing and won at the World Mini Grand Prix a few years later. Afterward, he competed in several different types of racing, from Motocross to Baja 1000. Toward the end of his racing career, Chad created his company, McQueen Racing, LLC.