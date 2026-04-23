Celeste Rivas Hernandez Cause of Death: How Did the Late Teenager Die?

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The death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has taken a major turn as new details about her case have been made public. After months of uncertainty, officials have confirmed key findings surrounding how the teenager died, bringing some answers to a case that has drawn widespread attention.

The investigation intensified in April 2026 following the arrest of d4vd (real name David Anthony Burke), who has since been charged in connection with her death. As the legal process unfolds, more information about what happened to Rivas, including the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death, continues to emerge.

Here’s everything to know about Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death and the latest updates in the case.

Where Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez Found?

Rivas Hernandez’s remains were discovered on September 8, 2025, inside the trunk (front storage area) of an impounded Tesla in Los Angeles. The vehicle had been towed to a yard after reports of a foul odor, where investigators later found her remains in bags inside the car.

When Did Celeste Rivas Hernandez Go Missing?

Rivas was reported missing in 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Authorities say April 2024 marked her final disappearance, and she was not seen again after that time.

What Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Cause of Death?

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined that Rivas died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s)”, and her death was ruled a homicide.

“A deputy medical examiner conducted an examination of Ms. Rivas Hernandez on September 10, 2025, at the DME’s Forensic Science Center,” the medical examiner’s report said. “The cause and manner of death were determined December 9, 2025.”

The Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo added, “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss. It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.”

What Is d4vd Accused Of?

d4vd has been charged with first-degree murder, along with additional felony counts including continuous sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors also allege special circumstances, such as killing a witness and using a weapon, which could carry a sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted.