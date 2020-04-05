23 Stars Looking Sexy In Silk Robes That Are Perfect For Your At-Home Look: Khloe Kardashian & More

Robes can be comfortable, but they can also be super sexy — just ask these stars, who’ve rocked silky robes in public over the years!

As we all remain stuck at home in quarantine, there’s nothing like a comfortable AND stylish outfit to keep us motivated! Robes are the perfect way to do just that, and for years, celebrities have actually already been rocking the look. So many stars have worn robes in public, and their looks are the perfect inspiration for your at-home quarantines style. Robes can be worn as jackets or dresses, as evidenced by looks from Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Ariel Winter and more.

While big, fluffy robes are certainly comfortable, they aren’t the most stylish. But dressing gowns can look cool if you switch up the silhouette or texture. Kendall proved this when she wore a gold velvet robe as a mini-dress while on her way to the Love magazine and Burberry party during London Fashion Week in Feb 2017. She transitioned the bedtime look into a going out ensemble by pairing the wrap dress with black leather thigh high boots.

You also don’t need to wear the robe on its own. Ariel turned heads at the KAOS Grand Opening at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas when she showed up wearing a black robe over a latex mini dress on April 5, 2019. The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in the silky lingerie piece and wore it off one of her shoulders for an added cool factor. She paired the ensemble with black and clear heels and pulled her hair into a stylish ponytail.

But these aren’t the only celebs who have successfully rocked a robe outside of the bedroom. Click through the gallery above to see more celebs sporting robes in their day to day lives and decide for yourself whether you want to get in on this comfy trend IRL. (Spoiler alert: you DEF do.)