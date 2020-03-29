16 Stars Showing Off Abs In Comfy Cropped Sweatshirts: Ariel Winter & More

Being quarantined doesn’t mean you can’t look stylish! By wearing cropped sweatshirts, you can stay comfortable AND look chic while hanging around the house.

You don’t need to compromise your style while cooped up in the house during this time of quarantine and social distancing! For years, celebs have doubled up on comfort and style by wearing cropped sweatshirts and sweaters, which are the perfect article of clothing to wear while running a quick errands or just lounging around the house (which is just about all we’re allowed to do these days). Stars like Ariel Winter, Ashley Graham, Bella Thorne and plenty more have been showing us how to rock this trend for quite some time now.

Ashley proved she has this trend on lock when she made it part of her airport style on Sept. 24, 2018. The model was all smiles while wearing a casual white cropped sweatshirt that featured a cute rose design. She also donned a pair of high-waisted leggings, dark sunglasses and white sneakers as she walked around LAX International Airport. Sweatshirts and leggings are the perfect airport look, as they’ll keep you comfortable for long flights, while still looking cute!

Always the lover of crop tops, Ariel Winter also took on this trend in Nov. 2018. The Modern Family star looked effortlessly cool in a cropped black sweatshirt and ripped jeans. She rounded out her look with black and white Vans. Since her shirt had long sleeves and wasn’t cut too short, she only exposed a slither of skin on her midriff, which is just enough to avoid feeling like you’ll turn into an icicle in colder weather.

Other trendsetter celebs who love this style include Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more . If you’re looking for a way to look both cool and sexy while still staying warm, cropped sweatshirts are a great way of accomplishing that. Get clicking through the gallery above for even more style inspo!