Celebrity Homes in Pacific Palisades Prices: How Much They Cost

Image Credit: MediaNews Group via Getty Images

California is ablaze as a wildfire rages through Pacific Palisades, where many have lost their homes and power. The fire has likely affected several celebrity residents and their properties. So far, one star has revealed that their house in Pacific Palisades burned down. The natural disaster has gained significant attention, including from Vice President Kamala Harris, a California native, who released a statement on the White House website, “My heart goes out to all those being impacted by the devasting wildfires in Southern California. Doug and I are praying for our fellow Californians who have evacuated, and we are thinking of the families whose homes, businesses, and schools remain in harm’s way. We are deeply grateful for the heroic first responders who are risking their own safety to fight the flames and help keep communities safe.”

Pacific Palisades, known for its luxurious homes, is home to many celebrities. The area’s upscale properties have been a major point of interest, especially after the wildfire, which prompted evacuations. Learn more about the cost of homes affected by the fire below, as Hollywood Life has gathered key details.

Celebrities Who Live in Pacific Palisades

Notable celebrities living in the Los Angeles neighborhood include Ben Affleck, Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Miles Teller, and more, according to several outlets.

Celebrity Homes Destroyed in the Palisades Fire

Spencer and Heidi have been vocal about losing their home, with Spencer documenting the wildfire’s destruction. In addition to them, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, as well as Anna Faris, were among the celebrities who lost their homes during the fire.

How Much Do Pacific Palisades Homes Cost?

According to outlets like Zillow, the average price of a home in Pacific Palisades is over $3 million. The website noted that home prices in the area have decreased over the past year, though the homes remain among the most expensive in the country.