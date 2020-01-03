Stars Who Love Yoga: Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, & More

The life of a celeb has to be hectic — with rigorous schedules and appearances to be made, not to mention flying here and there for work, there’s no wonder these stars love the restorative practice of Yoga so much!

Unwrap your Yoga mats and slip off your socks! We’re checking in with some of our favorite star and celebs who love Yoga just as much as we do. Once thought to just be a fad, Yoga has had a major resurgence with famous public figures as integral parts of their self care routines. Combining the focus on the body and its muscles with the intention of mental relaxation, Yoga has spurred a slew of fans who take part in the practice as often as they can.

Selena Gomez, 27, is just one of many stars who is a major fan of the wellness routine. While the starlet does participate in rigorous workouts to maintain her slim figure and agility — so she can break out those fierce dance moves while performing on stage — she also finds moments to cool down and center her body. Selena’s own trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, definitely recommends it. “Listening to your body is a big thing of mine. Pushing it when you can push it, but also really knowing when it needs to rest or maybe just doing a yoga class or a stretch session,” Amy revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, adding, “I incorporate yoga into almost every session as well, so Selena definitely gets her share of downward dog and stretching.”

Some stars love to show off the benefits of Yoga, along with the power of their poses! While in Tokyo on April 2, 2014, Miranda Kerr, 36, showed her strong Warrior Two stance with a smile on her face at the Reebok Skyscape Yoga workshop. The model had practically perfect form while doing the stance, flaunting her tone legs and strong arms as she looked out at the crowd.

Of course, Selena and Miranda aren’t the only celebs who make Yoga an integral part of their workout. Reese Witherspoon, 43, has been quite open about her intense exercises and diet, but she always finds time to make Yoga a part of her self care routine. Unlike her Big Little Lies character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Reese really seems to take Yoga quite seriously, and the benefits that it curates for the mind and body! Below, she attends one of the Ioga Classes on an early Sunday in Santa Monica!

2020 doesn’t just begin a new year, it’s also the start of a new decade! If your New Year’s resolution includes putting more focus on your mental and physical health, why not put the two in tandem? So, Nama-stay with us and click through the gallery above to check out more celebs who live by Yoga!