7 Stars Flaunting White Pants Before Memorial Day — Emily Ratajkowski & More

While one of the oldest fashion rules states that you can’t wear white before Memorial Day & can’t wear it after Labor Day, some of our fave stars have been breaking the rules by styling white pants in the sexiest ways possible.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, has been wearing white pants quite often recently, and her outfits keep getting better and better. The model was out and about in LA on April 20 when she rocked a casual but sexy ensemble featuring a pair of high-waisted, tight white Levi’s 501 Cropped Jeans in the Clouds, with a silk maroon button down blouse tucked in. She accessorized the look with a thick black leather belt around her tiny waist, white Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, and a Maison Margiela Mini Sac Bag. Meanwhile, she rocked the same exact pair of jeans in LA on April 25, but instead, she chose to put her insanely toned abs on full display in a tiny white crop top with a high neck, paired with chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Samira Hoop Earrings, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, a Versace Logo Canvas Tote in White, and black cat-eye Ray-Ban Nina Sunglasses. She first rocked the white jeans look during Coachella weekend one on April 13, when she headed to a Levi’s party in the same pair of high-waisted jeans paired with a super short and sexy cropped Ganni Leopard Tie-Front Top with a pair of red leather booties.

Aside from Emily, Jennifer Lopez, 49, was out and about in NYC on May 2, when she donned a casual, matching two-piece ensemble which she of course made look super sexy. JLo rocked the $46 Naked Wardrobe Tight & Turtleneck Set in white, featuring skin-tight high-waisted leggings, paired with a matching long-sleeve turtleneck crop top. She put her rock-hard abs on full display in this outfit and topped her look off with a camel colored long Max Mara Manuela Coat on top. JLo accessorized her look with a pair of rose gold Valentino Bounce Metallic Sneakers, oversized black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses, and a Christian Louboutin Paloma Large Tote Bag.

Gigi Hadid, 24, was out and about in New York on March 30 when she rocked a super casual ensemble. She rocked an Off-White Logo Tee tucked into a pair of high-waisted white Levi’s x Aya Muse Rei Reworked Jeans, with a white coat on top and a pair of black leather For the Memory of a Lifetime Cowboy Boots. The supermodel accessorized her look with a crystal embellished Judith Leiber Strawberry Cupcake Pillbox, Kendra Scott Paxton Earrings, and a Salvatore Ferragamo purse.

Other celebs that have rocked the trend lately include, Chrissy Teigen, 33, who donned a full white suit in NYC on April 30, featuring an Azzaro Blazer with matching form-fitting pants with flared legs, accessorizing with a Judith Leiber Faceted Clutch and Svelte Metals Simone Hoop Earrings.