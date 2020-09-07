14 Stars Rocking White Pants That Are Perfect For Even After Labor Day: Sofia Richie & More

We’re throwing the ‘no white after Labor Day’ rule out the window — because these celebrity looks are perfect for the fall, too!

Fall might be around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that white pants have to go out of style. So many stars have rocked the look all year long, and they’re giving us major inspiration to do the same. The weather is still quite warm during the first several weeks after Labor Day, and white pants definitely don’t have to be put back in the closet just yet.

Sofia Richie hit the red carpet at the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in Miami in 2019, and she looked amazing in her summery, all-white outfit. The ensemble featured high-waisted white pants and a matching, strappy crop top. However, she also added a cropped white jacket to the look, which made it perfect for that post-summer time of year. Sofia completed the look with dark eye makeup to contrast her angelic look, and she looked beyond fierce!

Kendall Jenner has been photographed in white pants a number of times. For one occasion, she paired her high-waisted jeans with a tan-colored crop top, putting her abs on display for the perfect summer look. She added sneakers to go with the look to dress it down a bit, and looked casual but stylish at the same time. Another time, she wore white pants on a boat with a bikini top, which really took her swimsuit style to the next level.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin wore her white pants look while hitting up Paris for Fashion Week in Feb. 2020. She wore a skintight white turtleneck tucked into her belted pants. While she paired the look with a jacket and boots for winter, it could easily be put together with different accessories for a more summery feel.

Another celeb who has rocked the trend recently is Dua Lipa. She stepped out in a pair of baggy white pants, which she paired with a black sweater. This would be the perfect look for fall, as it combined white and warmth. Dua also wore pointy-toed black heels to dress up her ensemble a bit.

There are even more white looks where these came from, though! Scroll through the gallery above to check out Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez and more stars in white pants.