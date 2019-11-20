Rompers: Emma Roberts, Sofia Richie & More Stars Rocking The Transitional Trend

The weather outside may be getting colder, but we’re stuck reminiscing on one of our favorite trends of the year! The romper made a glorious resurgence this year & everyone from Emma Roberts to Sofia Richie has tried out the transitional look.

It’s getting colder outside, as we head into winter. Everyone is putting away their favorite summer fashion and donning their coziest sweater. But we can’t stop thinking about one of our favorite trends from this year! Rompers are the latest trend to make a major comeback and celebs everywhere were rocking them. The stars fashioned the one-piece in various ways. The best part about rompers, however, is that they’re the perfect transitional piece. Rompers are a prime part of your wardrobe that can be worn during the summer and straight into fall.

Emma Roberts, 28, has really been rocking the romper heading into the colder months of the year. The actress donned an amazing satin black ensemble, which featured dramatic, off the shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline designed by Vivetta. Adding to the embellishments, Emma’s romper actually featured a heart shaped by jewels just around the bodice of her romper. It was really the perfect outfit for the American Horror Story actress to wear to the 100th episode celebration for AHS on October 26, 2019. She finished off the look with a pair of black heels and wore her chocolate brown hair down with winged, black eye makeup.

Another one of our fave stars to rock the trend recently was Sofia Richie, 21, while she was on vacation in the South of France for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday vacation. Sofia was enjoying a nice day on the boat when she rocked a neon hot pink Chanel Vintage 1996 Velour Romper, which was skintight, hugging her toned body perfectly. The one-piece terrycloth romper featured a collar and plunging V-neckline, while the shorts were super tiny, highlighting her toned, tan legs. She accessorized her fun outfit with a Rolex Day-Date Watch, Chanel Rectangle Sunglasses, and a colorful Fendi Embellished Lizard Trim Baguette Bag.

Sophie Turner, 23, rocked a similar look to Sofia’s when she was in Paris for her wedding on June 21. The Game of Thrones actress threw on a skintight, bright orange and blue checkered Staud Parasol Romper. The romper was super fitting, highlighting her long, lean frame, while the neckline featured a collar and low-cut V. She accessorized her look with a pair of matching blue strappy Staud Gita Sandals and a Louis Vuitton Eye-Trunk Phone Case.

Aside from these lovely ladies, Taylor Swift, 29, also tried out the trend, of course, when she arrived on the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Las Vegas, back in March. She stole the show when she opted to wear an iridescent sequin romper with a baggy bodice and super short hot pant bottoms from British label Rosa Bloom. Plus, the best part about Taylor’s red carpet look was that her romper was only $250.

There are so many other celebrities who have rocked the trend and looked amazing while doing so, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.