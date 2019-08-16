The latest trend that stars have been embracing this season is neon! Whether it’s neon shoes or a coat, celebs like Kendall Jenner & Olivia Culpo can’t seem to get enough of the bold look.

Kendall Jenner, 23, has been a huge fan of the neon trend all season long and the supermodel has rocked a slew of gorgeous looks. One of our favorite outfits from her of all time is without a doubt the skintight, neon green Daisy Aura Dress in Lime she wore to The Nice Guy in LA on August 9. The skintight mini dress hugged Kendall’s insanely toned and lean figure perfectly, while the front of the frock featured a sheer overlay material and a sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage. She accessorized her fun night-out look with a pair of clear Amina Muaddi Begum PVC Pumps and an Area x Bertoni 1949 Ling Ling Bag. Meanwhile, she tried the trend in a more dressed down way, when she took her dog for a walk on a hiking trail in LA on Wednesday, August 14. Kendall threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black biker shorts, which she styled with a bright neon green Adidas sports bra. The neon bra was lined with a black stripe and put her unbelievably toned abs on full display and she accessorized her athleisure look with a pair of black Yeezy sneakers and her favorite pair of Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses.

Olivia Culpo, 27, has been rocking a ton of neon lately and her most recent look was seriously bright. The model was heading to a workout class in LA on August 15, when she opted to wear a pair of skintight, high-waisted bright neon hot pink leggings. She paired the slimming pants with the matching sports bra and threw on a cropped gray elastic sweatshirt with a plunging V-neck on top. She accessorized the sporty athleisure look with a pair of white Nike Roshe One sneakers and a tan Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Giant Boite Chapeau Souple purse. As for her glam, Olivia opted to wear absolutely no makeup and was pictured with her cheeks still red from her workout. She completed her look with a high, messy ponytail and secured it with a matching neon pink scrunchie, tying the whole outfit together. Olivia has been seriously loving the trend and back on July 13, she stepped out in Miami Beach in a neon pink Versace pre-fall ’19 latex mini dress with cutouts at the waist, held together by two huge gemstones. She topped her look off with the same sparkly pumps from the day before.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is another celeb who seriously loves the neon trend and has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions recently. One of our favorite looks from the model, was her neon orange shirt with leather pants while she was running errands in LA. Hailey opted to wear a pair of Materiel High Waist Laced Faux Leather Trousers with a neon Off-White Orange Tank. The racerback tank top showed off Hailey’s toned shoulders and arms, while her rock abs were on full display. Hailey accessorized her outfit with a pair of tortoise Gentle Monster Chapssal 003 Sunglasses, a black leather Balenciaga Sharp Satchel, and her fave pair of Balenciaga Knife Ankle Boots. Hailey has been loving the neon trend and wears different neon pieces quite often. Another one of our favorite looks from Hailey was definitely her neon green Acne Studios Two-Button Blazer in Fluo over a tiny, skin-tight spaghetti strap Brandy Melville Kyran Dress which she wore on March 27 in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, has also tried this look out, most recently in NYC with fiance, A-Rod, 43, on March 24. JLo opted to wear a skin-tight black turtleneck top, tucked into high-waisted tight black leggings. The highlight of her outfit was by far, her oversized neon pink Max Mara Wool-Angora Belted Coat, which she chose to leave open. She accessorized her look with white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, a black Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bag, and black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses from her new collection with the Australian eyewear brand.

Aside from JLo, another songstress that rocked the trend was Rihanna, 31, in London on April 3. The Barbadian star was out in London celebrating the launch of her new Fenty Beauty cosmetics collection when she opted to wear an electric yellow mini dress. The tight satin dress featured a corset-bodice while the top of the frock was baggy and off-the-shoulder, showing off ample cleavage. She styled the bright mini dress with a matching suede Medea purse, yellow lens sunglasses, and satin yellow lace-up pointy pumps.

Gigi Hadid, 23, just wore neon on April 3, in the most casually chic way. The supermodel showed off her off-duty style in NYC when she donned a pair of black high-waisted skinny leg trousers paired with a bright neon green Polo Ralph Lauren Embroidered Fleece Pullover sweatshirt which featured an embellished American flag on the side of her arm. She accessorized the look with a gray scarf, high-rise white socks and a pair of white chunky sneakers.