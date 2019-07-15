Fashion
Olivia Culpo Dresses Up Sexy Black Swimsuit With Heels & Her Other Drop Dead Looks — Pics

Olivia Culpo looked sexier than ever when she hit the beach in Miami, Florida for a photoshoot, wearing a revealing cutout swimsuit with a pair of sky-high heels.

Olivia Culpo, 27, headed to Miami, Florida for a photoshoot on July 14, when the model looked unbelievably sexy in a revealing swimsuit. The former Miss Universe strutted down the beach wearing a stunning black one-piece bathing suit which featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. The swimsuit showed off massive amounts of cleavage, while the bottoms were hi-cut on the sides and the front of the suit, showing off Olivia’s bare, toned and tanned legs. Olivia paired the one-piece with a silk black and gold Versace Baroque Silk Midi Dress which was open, but held together at her waist with a black leather belt. She topped her entire look off with layered silver chain necklace, diamond earrings, a small black leather Versace purse and Versace Embellished Leather Sandals with gold studs on them – completing her outfit which was styled by, Sonja Christensen.

As for her glam, Olivia’s hair was done by Danielle Priano, who parted the model’s hair in the middle and left it down in loose, effortless beach waves. She added a chunky gold barette to one side of her hair, completing her look. Meanwhile, her makeup featured an extra dark and thick cat-eye, a matte brown lip with extra dark lip liner, and super dark eyebrows.

We have been loving Olivia’s outfits lately and she’s been on a roll promoting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Olivia just recently headed to the SI Swimsuit open casting call in Miami Beach on July 12, when she looked super sexy in a skintight silver and gray tweed Chanel jumpsuit with a plunging V-neck halter top. The one-piece hugged her petite frame perfectly, while the pants of the jumpsuit were cropped to her knees. She topped her look off with a matching Chanel belt cinching in her waist and a pair of sparkly metallic gold pointy-toed pumps.

Meanwhile, on July 13, Olivia stepped out in Miami in yet another sexy outfit, opting to wear a neon pink Versace pre-fall ’19 latex mini dress with cutouts at the waist, held together by two huge gemstones. She topped her look off with the same sparkly pumps from the day before.