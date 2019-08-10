Kendall Jenner Rocks Green Mini Dress For Girls’ Night With Khloe Kardashian As They Skip Kylie’s B’day

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian missed out on Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash in Italy, so they teamed up for a girls’ night of their own in Los Angeles!

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian had a girls’ night out instead of joining Kylie Jenner on her 22nd birthday trip to Italy. The ladies went to celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, and were spotted leaving the venue in super sexy ensembles. The model, 23, looked gorgeous in a ruched neon green mini dress. The bright look was softened by the lace detailing on the sweetheart neckline. Kendall paired her dress with a metallic handbag, silver shoes and a bracelet. She topped the entire look off by added bright green eyeliner.

While her little sister opted for a super bold look, Khloe decided to rock all-black. The mom of one, 35, stunned in a strapless top and leather pants, along with stilettos and a glittery clutch. The Revenge Body star kept her long, blonde locks down and added a pop of color with a pink lipstick that matched her nail polish.

Khloe isn’t the only family member Kendall made time to see this week. She was spotted hugging Caitlyn Jenner outside of Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 8. For the sushi dinner with her dad, she wore a white crop top under a khaki and black jacket with matching pants.

While Khloe and Kendall didn’t make it to Kylie’s b’day bash, Koko did get to celebrate with her lil sis before she left. The pair teamed up for a makeup tutorial in which they got drunk and did full faces of makeup with Kylie’s money-themed birthday collection. The video dropped ahead of Kylie’s actual birthday on Aug. 10, which is also the day the Kylie Cosmetics collection dropped.