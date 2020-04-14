Denim Jackets: Gigi Hadid & More Stars Rocking The Essential Spring Outerwear Trend — See Pics

The jean jacket is the perfect item of clothing to transition from winter into spring. From Gigi and Bella Hadid to other stars, denim jackets are all the rage as temperatures rise past winter’s chill.

Jean jackets are one item of clothing that just never goes out of style. They can be worn in the classic denim long sleeve with chest pockets, or more high fashion in designer styles. It’s the perfect jacket for spring, when temperatures warm from the cold winter months, but stars still need a jacket, as summer’s heat hasn’t arrived yet. Gigi Hadid, 24, has always been a fan, as she loves casual, comfy clothes for her everyday streetwear. Throwing on a jean jacket over a sweats or biker shorts has been a go-to look for the supermodel when it comes to running errands around New York City. Sometimes she goes with a newer, updated style, while other times she dons a classic Levi’s jean jacket. It’s clear she’s got multiple versions of the denim look in her very fashionable closet. She’s even worn a denim double breasted jacket with matching shorts that looked like a mini-suit.

Her sister Bella, 23, also rocks denim jackets, but she tends to go with stylish designer versions. She arrived at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show on Mar. 1, 2020 wearing the brand’s long denim duster jacket along with denim pants and a long denim shirt. Now that is fashion with a capital “F!” Bella also donned a long, oversized dark denim jacket over a white button-down shirt as a dress when she dined at L’avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC on July 18, 2019. Pairing it with knee-high black patent leather boots and a matching purse, she managed to elevate the jean jacket to a high-fashion look.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 30, is also a fan of the denim jacket trend and she even killed two birds with one stone when she rocked two trends at once. Taylor was out in NYC on April 24, 2019 when she rocked the tie dye and denim jacket trend all at once. She donned a baby pink and blue tie dye cotton n:philanthropy Harlow BFF Tee tucked into high-waisted bright yellow denim cutoff ONETEASPOON Organic Trucker Shorts. On top of her shorts and tee, she threw on a purple and blue denim Zadig & Voltaire Kase Tie & Dye Jacket, choosing to roll up the sleeves all the way. Taylor accessorized the funky look with plain white leather sneakers and a pair of oversized bright pink sunglasses.

Taylor’s good pal Selena Gomez, 27, also loves denim jackets. She wears them as a casual look when going out running errands or on shopping trips. In 2018 she donned a classic style over a t-shirt featuring the late singer Selena Quintanilla, who happens to be Sel’s namesake. She paired it with black leggings and white trainers, looking so adorable while doing some retail therapy at West Hollywood’s The Grove.

Other celebs who have been loving the look include Lucy Hale, 29, who can almost always be spotted out and about in LA wearing workout leggings with a crop top and a denim jacket on top. Most recently, Lucy donned a pair of high-waisted black workout leggings with a tight taupe crop top and an oversized light-wash Levi’s Ex Boyfriend Trucker Jacket in Static Sound on top.

The denim jacket trend is not only super easy to throw together, it’s super chic. Some of our favorite stars have proved that you can wear a denim jacket to dress up or down almost any look. If you’re wearing a cute spring dress, throw on a denim jacket to dress it down, or if you’re wearing workout gear, throw on the coat to dress it up. No matter which way you wear the piece, it will look super stylish, and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebs who have been rocking the look.