9 Times Stars Matched Their Eyeshadow To Their Bright Dresses — See Pics

Lately, some of our favorite celebs have been matching their eyeshadow to the bold colors of their dresses and it is the coolest spring trend to-date.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, recently tried out the cool trend when she arrived at an Avengers: Endgame photo call in London, on April 11. The blonde actress opted to wear a flowy, long-sleeve purple floral dress, opaque black tights, and black suede heeled booties. Scarlett’s outfit consisted of a black-and-dahlia floral Michael Kors shirtdress with a matching belt, both from the Fall 2019 Collection. The frock was completely covered up with a high-neck peter-pan collar, long, billowy sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. She threw he blonde locks up into a middle parted, bouffant bun, leaving a few wisps of hair out on one side. The best part of her look though, was definitely her glam, as she rocked a deep purple eyeshadow and liner, which brought out the flowers on her dress.

Another star that tried the trend recently, was Katy Perry, 34, when she donned a full blue ensemble on the carpet of the 10th Annual DVF Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 11. She opted to wear a bright blue geometric patterned Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2019 midi dress which had tight ruching along the front, while the sleeves and chest featured a sheer underlay. The singer paired the look with royal blue, pointy-toed Katy Perry Celina Blue Suede Pumps, and huge blue Closer by Wwake Blue Earrings. Despite her cool, funky outfit, it was her bold eye makeup that stole the show. Instead of wearing blue shadow, she kept her lids bare, added massive lashes, and applied royal blue liner on her water line and under her bottom lids. This is certainly not the first time that Katy has tried out this look, and she often matches her eye makeup to her outfits on American Idol.

Cardi B, 26, has been trying out this trend a lot recently, both on and off the stage. The singer arrived at the Kaos Dayclub & Nightclub Grand Opening in Las Vegas on April 6, when she threw on a mint green Ralph & Russo Spring 2019 Couture organza gown. She paired the feathery frock with a massive, wide-brim hat and covered her eyelids in a matching, metallic mint green creamy shadow, tying the look together.

Bella Thorne, 21, also enjoys matching her makeup to her outfit, and recently she’s been loving monochromatic red ensembles. On February 12, she attended the Sally Lapointe show, wearing a full red sequin Sally Lapointe outfit featuring a sequin tank top tucked into sequin flare pants with a sequin duster on top. Aside from her bright red hair, she swiped a matte red eyeshadow across her lids, bringing the whole look together.