11 Stars Looking Sexy In Plunging Suits: Hailey Baldwin & More

Hailey Baldwin
DIGGZY / SplashNews
Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.
Hailey Bieber looked like she means business, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model headed to a business brunch, wearing a to die for Power Suit from Attico. She added a pop of color with bright green heels from the same designer, and a pair of cool shades to finish off her stunningly chic look.
Lady Gaga arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Los Angeles.
January Jones arrives the 67th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid achieve the perfect balance of seriousness and sexy by rocking plunging suits. See the best of the best loved by gorgeous celebs.

Dressing up for business functions doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid know what’s up! The lovely ladies, along with the other celebrities included in our gallery, manage to spice up a simple suit by opting for blazers with daringly low necklines. Whether it’s for a day of meetings or a red carpet appearance, stars are slaying in plunging suits.

 

Hailey Baldwin steps out in a plunging blazer with a low cut top underneath to a business meeting in Beverly Hills, 2/10/21

Just check out the incredible number Hailey wore for a business function in Beverly Hills. Mrs. Justin Bieber stepped out on February 10 rocking a classic black suit that was anything but ordinary. The three-piece ensemble featured flowy, wide-legged pants and a very plunging blazer. Underneath, she rocked a low cut black top and accessorized with a delicate gold chain and dark sunglasses. The best part? Her incredible mint green sandals with a chunky heel.

For some reason, female celebrities absolutely love wearing suits with low cut necklines to the American Music Awards. Without fail, there’s always someone! Count Gigi among those stars. The model and new mother, 25, rocked a futuristic number to the 2014 AMAs. The colorblocked suit featured teal and patterned patterns, though was overwhelmingly black and white. She completed the look with black sandals and a lacy black bra underneath her blazer. Perfection!

Gigi Hadid rocks a futuristic suit with a plunging neckline at the 2014 American Music Awards

To see more photos of chic stars wearing suits with plunging necklines, like Kourtney Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga, scroll through the gallery above. Ready for some serious fashion inspiration?