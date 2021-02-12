11 Stars Looking Sexy In Plunging Suits: Hailey Baldwin & More

Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid achieve the perfect balance of seriousness and sexy by rocking plunging suits. See the best of the best loved by gorgeous celebs.

Dressing up for business functions doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid know what’s up! The lovely ladies, along with the other celebrities included in our gallery, manage to spice up a simple suit by opting for blazers with daringly low necklines. Whether it’s for a day of meetings or a red carpet appearance, stars are slaying in plunging suits.

Just check out the incredible number Hailey wore for a business function in Beverly Hills. Mrs. Justin Bieber stepped out on February 10 rocking a classic black suit that was anything but ordinary. The three-piece ensemble featured flowy, wide-legged pants and a very plunging blazer. Underneath, she rocked a low cut black top and accessorized with a delicate gold chain and dark sunglasses. The best part? Her incredible mint green sandals with a chunky heel.

For some reason, female celebrities absolutely love wearing suits with low cut necklines to the American Music Awards. Without fail, there’s always someone! Count Gigi among those stars. The model and new mother, 25, rocked a futuristic number to the 2014 AMAs. The colorblocked suit featured teal and patterned patterns, though was overwhelmingly black and white. She completed the look with black sandals and a lacy black bra underneath her blazer. Perfection!

