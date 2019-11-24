Shawn Mendes & Kelsea Ballerini: See Superstars Wearing Suits With No Shirts At The AMAs

One of the hottest trends on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24 was suits with nothing underneath & some of our favorite celebrities looked stunning in their outfits.

All of our favorite celebrities in music arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in LA on Nov. 24 and one of the hottest trends at the event was suits with nothing underneath. Everyone from Shawn Mendes to Kelsea Ballerini tried out the sexy trend and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their looks. Shawn, 21, looked unbelievably handsome when he arrived in a skintight navy blue suit with green lapels. He chose to go completely shirtless underneath revealing his bare chest and layered necklaces.

Kelsea, 26, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a red and silver sequin suit with high-waisted, fitted straight-leg trousers and a matching blazer. The sparkly striped suit hugged her petite frame perfectly and she chose to wear nothing underneath, not even a bra, revealing her bare chest and super tiny waist. She topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver pointed pumps.

Meanwhile, the hostess with the mostess, Ciara, 34, slayed her red carpet outfit when she arrived in an oversized royal blue Balmain suit featuring a baggy blazer that she chose to go totally topless underneath. Not only did she go topless, but she also didn’t even wear a bra, putting her cleavage and bare breasts on full display. She paired the blazer with the matching skintight high-waisted trousers and a few layered necklaces with massive metallic medallions completed her ensemble.

