Daisy Duke Queens Of 2019: Miley Cyrus, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Slaying In Tiny Shorts

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.
Rumer Willis shows off the various stages of her extensive tattoo removals in Daisy Dukes in LA. Rumer Willis bared her midriff knotted cropped top while out and about in Los Angeles.
Ally Brooke looks good as she shows up camera ready at the Dancing with the Stars on Monday. She has made it to Disney on week 5 of the show and she seems excited.
Kendall Jenner walks in a denim shorts, white blouse with a see-through tank top in Beverly Hills
Short shorts will never go out of style, and these ladies rocked the look better than the rest as they stepped out in their daisy dukes throughout 2019!

2019 was the year of daisy dukes, and we rounded up the stars who slayed in the trend this year. Larsa Pippen was newly single in 2019, after filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen (again) in Nov. 2018. She dressed sexier than ever as she lived her best single life all year long, and that included many outings in teeny short shorts. Larsa definitely topped the list of daisy duke queens in 2019! Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has been showing off her thin legs in short shorts for years, and she was photographed rocking the look a number of times this year, as well.

Miranda Lambert got married to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the beginning of 2019, and the relationship had her spending a lot more time in New York City, where he’s from, over the last 12 months. Of course, that meant that she was photographed by paparazzi much more than she ever has been in the past, and one of her favorite summertime looks in the pics was daisy dukes! Miranda stepped out into the NYC heat in her short shorts on more than one occasion, and she looked incredible every time.

Hailey Baldwin also favored daisy dukes this year, and Ariel Winter continued to rock the look, which she has been perfecting for years. Shorts shorts are the perfect clothing option for stars who are enjoying a casual day out, but still want to look sexy, and these ladies totally nailed it!

