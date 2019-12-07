Daisy Duke Queens Of 2019: Miley Cyrus, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Slaying In Tiny Shorts

Short shorts will never go out of style, and these ladies rocked the look better than the rest as they stepped out in their daisy dukes throughout 2019!

2019 was the year of daisy dukes, and we rounded up the stars who slayed in the trend this year. Larsa Pippen was newly single in 2019, after filing for divorce from Scottie Pippen (again) in Nov. 2018. She dressed sexier than ever as she lived her best single life all year long, and that included many outings in teeny short shorts. Larsa definitely topped the list of daisy duke queens in 2019! Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has been showing off her thin legs in short shorts for years, and she was photographed rocking the look a number of times this year, as well.

Miranda Lambert got married to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the beginning of 2019, and the relationship had her spending a lot more time in New York City, where he’s from, over the last 12 months. Of course, that meant that she was photographed by paparazzi much more than she ever has been in the past, and one of her favorite summertime looks in the pics was daisy dukes! Miranda stepped out into the NYC heat in her short shorts on more than one occasion, and she looked incredible every time.

Hailey Baldwin also favored daisy dukes this year, and Ariel Winter continued to rock the look, which she has been perfecting for years. Shorts shorts are the perfect clothing option for stars who are enjoying a casual day out, but still want to look sexy, and these ladies totally nailed it!

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and more — including Taylor Swift, Ally Brooke, Kendall Jenner and others — who rocked the daisy duke trend best. They’re our daisy duke queens of 2019!