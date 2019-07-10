Miranda Lambert looked incredible in denim short shorts and a tank top while walking around New York City yesterday.

Miranda Lambert, 35, looked right in place with the summer season while strolling in New York City in daisy dukes shorts on July 9! The singer was spotted in light blue short shorts and a Rolling Stones white tank top with blue writing and red stripes. Miranda rocked rose gold sunglasses and large white hoop earrings to complete her look, along with white Birkenstocks, too. She carried a purple and gold tote bag as she enjoyed the nice day out.

Just the day before, Miranda was seen with new husband Brendan McLoughlin walking around the city, too. Miranda kept it casual that day, as well, in a sports bra, grey tank top, and blue-and-white running shorts. She finished her casual look with a blue hat and bright pink sneakers. Her husband wore a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and light blue sneakers. They sweetly held hands while out in the sun.

Miranda has used her new relationship with Brendan to inform her songwriting! The gorgeous blonde revealed just how her husband helped shape her music to Rolling Stone in a new interview. “I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” she said. “Taking a break from the road. This the first time I will be on stage for a full show in a while, which is a good feeling. I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with Jay, that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

“I made it in East Nashville,” Miranda discussed about her album. “Jay Joyce produced it, at the Neon Cross. It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place. Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

So true! We can’t wait to hear Miranda’s new music, and to see Brendan’s inspiration – the couple did meet in New York, so maybe the city will have a role in the sound as well!