15 Stars Looking Sexy In Crop Tops That Are Perfect For Summer: Miley Cyrus & More

Summer is quickly approaching, and with the warm weather, it’s totally acceptable to expose some skin — and these celebrities in crop tops are the perfect inspiration!

Crop tops are the perfect way to beat the heat, and these stars have done just that to perfection! Miley Cyrus has never been afraid to show skin, and even though it’s been several years since she got naked on a wrecking ball, she’s still not shy about showing off her toned figure. That makes crop tops the perfect outfit choice for her, and she’s worn them on quite a number of occasions! Kim Kardashian also loves a good crop top, and she recently wore the trend while out and about in L.A. She paired her skintight gray top with a pair of sweats, and her abs were on full display. Gorgeous!

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner, 22, certainly knows how to slay the crop top, too. Back in 2019, she was photographed while out wearing a cropped t-shirt. The ensemble may have seemed casual, but because it showed off her toned tummy AND under-boob, it was actually super sexy! Model Gigi Hadid, 22, accompanied Kendall, and though she wasn’t wearing a crop top on this occasion, she’s certainly rocked them in the past along with little sis,Bella Hadid.

Some other sexy starlets who have rocked a crop top include Demi Lovato, 25, Bella Thorne, 20, and Selena Gomez, 25! Demi pulled off a sexy rocker chic outfit at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago! She wore a sheer and strappy black crop top with matching sheer black joggers and heels. Bella Thorne is no stranger to crop tops either — it seems it’s one of her favorite style choices. She wore a sparkly silver crop top with matching bell bottom pants at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA. Selena Gomez has also been spotted out and about wearing crop tops on the reg. She was seen at LAX wearing a black crop top, black pants, paired with a leather jacket — so chic!

To check out more celebrities wearing crop tops and get even more inspiration for the ultimate summer look, click through the gallery above!