Celebrities Who Own Homes in Hawaii Amid 2026 Floods: Jason Momoa & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The March 2026 Hawaiian floods caused widespread damage to properties and homes across the islands, especially on Oahu’s North Shore. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported at the time of publication, but many residents have lost their homes to the harsh flash flooding. Quite a few celebrities, like Jason Momoa, live or have lived on one of the islands, and the Aquaman movie star shared videos in the wake of the floods on March 21, 2026, showing everyone how massive the damages were. He volunteered to help the affected communities alongside his girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

“Aloha, everyone. These past weeks have been heavy,” Jason began in his Instagram caption. “The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people, especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest.”

Jason continued, “We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you’re not alone. That’s what aloha is. It’s showing up for each other when it matters most.”

Below, learn which celebrities own homes and properties in Hawaii.

Jason Momoa

Jason, a Honolulu native and former University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student, spends a lot of time on the island of Oahu. After the major floods impacted the area, Jason stepped up to help the community with humanitarian efforts.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey owns a ranch on Maui, according to Hawaii Aloha Travel, although she doesn’t appear to spend too much time on the island throughout the year.

Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, previously bought a beachfront property in Maui.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson has been spotted by Maui residents hanging out on the island from time to time. He reportedly owns a place in Paia, Hawaii.

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler, the frontman of Aerosmith, is another celebrity who owns a home in Maui. He reportedly purchased a property in the area in 2012.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan reportedly has a cottage in Kauai, though it’s been reported that he rents the place instead of owning it.