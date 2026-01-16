Adria Arjona: 5 Things to Know About Jason Momoa’s Girlfriend

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona have continued to make headlines since going public with their relationship in 2024. The Aquaman star — who confirmed the romance after his 2022 split from Lisa Bonet — recently made waves when he referred to Arjona as the “love of my life” during a January 2026 red carpet appearance.

Adria Is an Actress

Like Jason, Adria has built a steady career in film and television. Her film credits include Morbius, Father of the Bride, Hit Man, and Blink Twice. In 2026, she added another notable project to her résumé with a leading role in the upcoming thriller Scorn, opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir.

On television, Adria is known for her work on Emerald City, Good Omens, Andor, and Monsterland. Earlier in her career, she also appeared in in season 2 of True Detective.

Jason Met Adria on a Film Set

The two first met on the set of their 2021 movie, Sweet Girl. In the movie, Jason stars as Ray Cooper, while Adria played the role of his wife, Amanda Cooper.

She Is From Puerto Rico

Adria was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She and her family eventually moved to Mexico City, where she lived until she was 12 years old.

After turning 18, Adria moved from Miami to New York City to pursue acting. She worked various jobs to support herself while attending the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Adria Was Married in the Past

In August 2019, Adria married her now-ex husband, Edgardo Canales, and they separated in 2023.

She Is Jason’s First Girlfriend Since Lisa Bonet

Jason and Lisa split in 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. At the time, the then-spouses released a statement, vowing that their separation was amicable.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Jason and Lisa wrote in a since-deleted social media post. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Lisa officially filed for divorce from Jason in January 2024. A few months later, Jason confirmed his relationship with Adria, sharing photos on Instagram from a trip the couple took to Japan in May 2024 — marking his first public relationship since his split from Bonet.