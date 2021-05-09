Amanda Kloots With Late Husband, Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Blake Lively & More Star Mother’s Day Pics

From new moms like Gigi Hadid, to longstanding family matriarchs like Kris Jenner, we’re celebrating all the celeb moms this Mother’s Day! See the pics and sweet tributes.

Some of our favorite A-listers have paid tribute to their moms in celebration of Mother’s Day 2021. While singers like Gabby Barrett and Ashley Tisdale penned sweet notes in honor of their newborn bubs, stars like Khloe Kardashian and Cynthia Bailey have paid tribute to their moms. From adorable throwback photos to heartrending messages, see how the stars are celebrating this Mother’s Day.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has paid tribute to his wife, Blake Lively on Mother’s Day 2021. “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” he began. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.” Ryan, who shares three daughters James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, with Blake, then joked, “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Amanda Kloots & Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots is such a proud mama to her one-year-old son Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband Nick Cordero. The Talk co-host paid tribute to her son and his father in an IG post from when she was pregnant — see the pic here. “I was looking through photos for a Mother’s Day picture. I found this one and for the first time saw this picture in a new way… mind blown, more full circle moments yet again this week,” she wrote. “He’s 2” away then and now. Being a mother is the best gift I could have ever been given.”

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes has been raising her daughter Suri Cruise in the public eye from the moment she was born — and she did an incredible job! The Dawson’s Creek actress paid tribute to Suri, who is now a teenager, with a sweet throwback post. “I am so grateful to be a mom to the sweetest daughter. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms!!!!”

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is celebrating her first mother’s day after welcoming her baby girl Khai with boyfriend Zayn Malik. She paid tribute to her adorable mini-me in a sweet Instagram post. “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days,” she captioned a carousel post, which showed her holding her baby girl in a field. Gigi was also seen snuggling up to her little girl in an adorable snap.

Khloe Kardashian

When it comes to A-list moms, nobody is more infamous than Kris Jenner, who raised six children! Her daughter Khloe Kardashian paid tribute to her in an adorable post, which showed the pair smiling together. “Happy Mother’s Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us,” she wrote, adding, “You are love in human form. I will never be able to express how much we all love, adore and cherish everything about you But I will try every single day. I love you queen mommy.”

Ashley Tisdale

New mom Ashley Tisdale is loving her new role as a parent! She paid tribute to her baby girl on Mother’s Day 2021. “This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be,” Ashley captioned her post. “To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more.”

Gabby Barrett

Country crooner Gabby Barrett has penned a sweet letter in honor of her baby girl. “Oh Baylah May, how you have flipped my world completely upside down in such a small amount of time,” she began. “You’re almost 4 months old now. Little did I know, I could fall in love with another human as fast as I did you. Time is flying and it’s hard to describe how amazing it is to see you grow and come into your own … I couldn’t be more grateful to Our Lord and your daddy for giving me you.

Happy Mother’s Day to ALL mothers. Sending my love to you especially today.”