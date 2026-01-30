Catherine O’Hara’s Health: What We Know About Her ‘Brief Illness’ & Final Months

Catherine O’Hara had just appeared in a slew of recent film and television projects before she died. The late veteran actress died on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, following a “brief illness,” according to her manager. The revelation prompted fans and industry colleagues to wonder what happened to Catherine during her final days.

As many already know, Catherine, a Toronto, Canada, native was celebrated for her performances in Beetlejuice, its sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Schitt’s Creek, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Last of Us, The Studio and countless others.

Below, learn what we know so far about Catherine’s health before the heartbreaking news of her death broke.

How Old Was Catherine O’Hara?

Catherine was 71 when she died. She was born on March 4, 1954.

How Did Catherine O’Hara Die? Her Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Catherine’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Her manager only confirmed that she died from a “brief illness,” per Variety.

Was Catherine O’Hara Sick? Her ‘Brief Illness’ Explained

As previously noted, Catherine died following an unspecified illness. She did not discuss any health issues during her final months. So, it’s still unclear what she was battling.

However, TMZ reported that dispatch audio revealed she had difficulty breathing before she was rushed to the hospital.

Catherine’s last public appearance was in September 2025 for the Primetime Emmy Awards, where she supported her castmates of The Studio.

Why Was Catherine O’Hara Hospitalized Before She Died?

Catherine was brought to a hospital at around 5 a.m. local time on January 30, 2026, after first responders were called to her Brentwood, California, home, according to TMZ. She was listed in “serious condition,” per the L.A. Fire Department, the outlet reported.

Hours later, Catherine was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Story is developing …