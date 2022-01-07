Carrie Underwood’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Sons With Mike Fisher

The Queen of Country has two princes of her own. Here’s everything you need to know about Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s kids, Isiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Carrie Underwood is not only an outstanding country singer but a mom of two. The “Before He Cheats” singer met her husband and the father of her children, Mike Fisher when he was playing for the Ottawa Senators and started dating long-distance. The hockey player popped the question in 2009, they tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child into the world in 2015. Fortunately, by that time, Mike was drafted onto the Nashville Predators so he was able to be there for their son.

Carrie and Mike struggled to have a second child together. The “Jesus, Take The Wheel” singer suffered three miscarriages from the year 2017 to 2018. “In the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,’ ” she said of her three miscarriages on CBS Sunday Morning. However, she became frustrated when she got pregnant for the fourth time. “At that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?'” She wondered. Fortunately for Carrie, the fourth time was a charm and she gave birth to her second son in 2019. We have the scoop on both of Carrie’s sons below.

Isaiah Michael Fisher

Isaiah Michael Fisher was born on February 27, 2015. The six-year-old has accomplished a lot in his early years. He joined Carrie on the road when she went on her Storyteller Tour in 2016. He was just a little over one year old when he lived in a bus and got to travel across the country with his mom. His most recent accomplishment was out on the sports field like his dad.

Isaiah had his first baseball game in September 2021. He wore a tiny, striped jersey that read “Fisher” as he stood up to the plate to take a swing. He hit the ball and even made it to first base. Carrie captured some pictures and even a video of the adorable moment and posted it to Instagram. “Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!” Carrie captioned the post.

In addition to his baseball skills, Isaiah also has a winning personality. The American Idol winner described Isaiah as “the sweetest thing.” She proved her point when telling a story about how she had gotten in a car accident and regularly had to put on makeup to cover up 40 stitches. One morning, Isaiah told her makeup assistant to stop. “And he said, ‘I like you just how you are.’ He didn’t want me to put makeup on,” she explained to People at the time. “That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn’t [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn’t brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty.”

Most importantly, Isaiah is also an awesome big brother. His father captured a picture of him and his younger brother fishing and uploaded it to Instagram. It’s clear that Isaiah has gone on a fishing trip or two before with his daddy because he was an old pro and was able to help out his baby brother. “Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes. He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!!” Mike exclaimed in the caption.

Jacob Bryan Fisher

The Grammy Award winner’s rainbow baby, Jacob Bryan Fisher was born on January 21, 2019. The two-year-old has a fully blonde head of hair just like his mama but loves the outdoors just like his dad. Mike has uploaded a number of posts of Jacob fishing with his brother Isaiah and riding his toy ATV with the dog across the yard.

The hockey player acknowledged the infectious happiness that Jacob has brought into his and Carrie’s lives in an Instagram post for his second birthday. “Happy 2nd birthday Jacob! You’ve brought so much joy to our family the last 2 years!” He wrote in the post’s caption. “Your laugh may just be the best thing in the world:) Can’t wait to see what God has in store for you in the years ahead!”