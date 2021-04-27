Carrie Underwood Looks Incredible In Short-Shorts While Going Makeup-Free At The Gym — Pic

Even at the gym, Carrie Underwood manages to always look amazing. In her latest workout selfie, she’s rocking gym shorts and braids for a mirror pic.

Carrie Underwood loves working out, and the results are evident in her newest gym selfie. The country singer posted a photo from the gym on April 26, where she’s wearings a pair of short white shorts to reveal her toned leg muscles. The workout look is complete with a long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers, along with a fitness tracker watch. Carrie is wearing her hair in pigtail braids, with her makeup-free skin glowing as she flashes a smile.

Of course, its no surprise that Carrie looks so great and fit — after all, she has her very own fitness app called fit52! In her latest selfie, she revealed that she was doing an “extra credit” workout from the app to get some extra exercise in. Carrie also has her own fitness clothing line called Calia by Carrie, and of course, the clothing in her newest pic is from the line. Earlier this month, Carrie shared another gym selfie, where she’s wearing a crop top and sweating it out while makeup-free, as well.

While Carrie clearly knows how to get down and dirty in the gym, though, she also knows how to glam it up when the occasion calls for it. On April 18, Carrie attended the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, where she took the stage as a performer. Carrie was joined by CeCe Winans for her stunning performance, which featured a medley of gospel tracks from Carrie’s latest album, My Savior. She was all dressed up for the occasion, wearing a beaded dress with her hair styled in loose curls.

As always, Carrie’s performance was one of the standout moments of the night, as she showcased her incredible voice while singing the power ballads. Of course, there were plenty of other amazing moments from the show, as well. Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and many more country stars also took the stage to sing.