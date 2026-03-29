Carolyn Bessette’s Siblings: All About Her Sisters Lauren & Lisa Bessette

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Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy became a household name through her marriage to John F. Kennedy Jr., but her life was also deeply rooted in her close-knit family—especially her sisters, Lauren and Lisa. The Bessette siblings shared a strong bond long before Carolyn entered the public eye, and they remained connected through both personal milestones and tragedy.

Here’s everything to know about Carolyn’s sisters, Lauren and Lisa, and where their family is today.

How Many Siblings Did Carolyn Bessette Have?

Carolyn was the youngest of three sisters. She had two older siblings, Lauren Bessette and Lisa Bessette, who were twins born in 1964. The three grew up together in Connecticut and remained very close throughout their lives.

What Happened to Lauren Bessette?

Lauren tragically died on July 16, 1999, in a plane crash alongside her sister Carolyn and Carolyn’s husband. She was 34 years old at the time.

The trio was traveling to Martha’s Vineyard when the small aircraft, piloted by JFK Jr, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the island. Investigators later determined the likely cause to be pilot error due to spatial disorientation in hazy nighttime conditions.

According to The New York Times, Lauren was a successful investment banker at Morgan Stanley and had recently returned to New York, where she grew even closer to Carolyn.

Where Is Lisa Bessette Today?

Lisa has maintained a private life in the years following the tragedy. Per Observer, she graduated from the University of Michigan and later pursued a doctorate in Renaissance studies in Munich.

She has largely stayed out of the public eye and does not frequently make media appearances. She is believed to still reside in the United States and has focused on her personal life away from public attention.

Where Is Carolyn Bessette’s Mother Today?

Carolyn’s mother, Ann Freeman, has largely stayed out of the public eye. In the years following the 1999 tragedy, she filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of JFK Jr., which was ultimately settled in 2001.

Since then, Ann has maintained a private life, stepping away from the spotlight after the devastating loss of Carolyn and Lauren.