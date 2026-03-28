Who Is Carolyn Bessette’s Mother? About Ann Freeman

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Ann Freeman has largely stayed out of the public eye for decades—but renewed interest in her daughter Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy has brought her back into the spotlight. Following the release of FX’s Love Story, many are revisiting the lives of those closest to Carolyn, including her mother, who endured an unimaginable loss after the 1999 plane crash that killed her daughters, Carolyn and Lauren Bessette, along with Carolyn’s husband, John F. Kennedy Jr..

So, who is Ann, and what has her life been like since the tragedy? Here’s what to know.

Who Is Ann Freeman?

Ann is a former teacher and school administrator, she raised Carolyn and her sisters in Connecticut after divorcing their father and later remarrying orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Freeman.

How Many Children Did Ann Freeman Have?

Ann had three daughters: Carolyn, Lauren and Lisa Bessette. Carolyn was 33 and Lauren was 34 at the time of their deaths in the 1999 plane crash, while Lisa is the only surviving sibling.

Carolyn was a fashion publicist who worked at Calvin Klein, rising through the company before marrying JFK Jr. in 1996. Lauren, her older sister, built a successful career on Wall Street as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley, where she rose to a senior position and worked internationally, including in Hong Kong. Lisa, Lauren’s twin, has lived a far more private life. She pursued academics, earning a PhD in art history, and has largely stayed out of the public eye since the tragedy.

Who Is Ann Freeman’s Husband?

Ann was previously married to Carolyn’s father, William J. Bessette. After their divorce, she remarried orthopedic surgeon Dr. Freeman, who helped raise her daughters.

Did Ann Freeman Sue John F. Kennedy Jr.’s Estate?

Yes, Ann filed wrongful death claims against JFK Jr.’s estate following the 1999 plane crash, as he was piloting the aircraft. The case was later settled in 2001, with the terms kept private.

Who Plays Ann Freeman in Love Story?

Ann is portrayed by Constance Zimmer in Love Story.

Ahead of the series’ release, Constance wrote in an Instagram caption, “Having the opportunity to portray this woman, Ann Messina Freeman, was the most emotionally gratifying and heart-wrenching role I’ve had the honor of representing on screen. From the script to the cast and crew, this project moved me in so many ways.”