Did Cardi B Win Her Court Case? Updates on Trial Verdict

Image Credit: GC Images

Unless you don’t have a TikTok account, you probably know that Cardi B was on trial against a security guard over assault allegations — and the court case has gone viral on social media. The 32-year-old music artist didn’t hold her tongue while testifying, and her sassy remarks made headlines. As fans wait for updates on the case, the jury reached a verdict in the afternoon on September 2.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Cardi B’s trial verdict below.

Why Was Cardi B on Trial? Attack Allegations Explained

Cardi B was accused by security guard Emani Ellis of assaulting her in 2018 at an obstetrician’s office in Beverly Hills, California. Cardi alleged that Ellis was recording her without consent in the office and instead there was no physical altercation — only a verbal argument. At the time, the “WAP” rapper was pregnant, and she wanted to keep it private.

“She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her,” Cardi claimed on the stand. “She didn’t touch me. She was going to touch me, but she didn’t get to touch me.”

Ellis denied filming Cardi B and claimed the argument turned physical, alleging that Cardi spat on her and cut her cheek with her fingernails. Ellis is suing Cardi for $24 million in damages.

Can I Watch the Cardi B Trial Live?

Yes. While major cable news networks are not livestreaming the trial, multiple livestreams are available on YouTube.

Cardi B’s Trial Verdict: Was She Found Guilty?

Rolling Stone reported on September 2 that a verdict had been determined in Cardi B’s case, but the details are still unclear at the time of publication. Per the publication, the jury — consisting of six men and six women — began deliberations at 2:15 p.m. that day and submitted a note at 3:15 declaring they had reached a verdict.

The jury found Cardi B not liable on all charges in the civil suit, according to ABC News.

Cardi B’s trial went viral on TikTok after she mouthed off on the stand more than once. Fans especially cackled at the moments when she held nothing back, including profanities, while repeating what she allegedly said to Ellis.

“I said b**ch get the f**k out my face. Why are you in my face?” Cardi said. “Why are you recording me? Ain’t you supposed to be security?”

After being questioned why she felt worried during her argument with Ellis, Cardi claimed it was because “this girl’s about to f**king beat my ass! Hello?”

The Grammy Award winner’s facial expressions and reactions also sparked laughter in the courtroom, as seen in multiple TikTok clips. One of the most viral moments came when she corrected a lawyer who asked why her hair had changed from black to platinum blonde. After chuckling for a moment, Cardi said, “They’re wigs.”

When Is the Cardi B Trial Over?

The trial was expected to end sometime in the second week of September. However, since a verdict was reached by the afternoon on September 2, the trial should end this week.