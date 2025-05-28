Capricorn Clark: All About Diddy’s Former Assistant

Image Credit: Getty Images

Capricorn Clark, Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ former personal assistant, testified during his sex trafficking trial and unveiled some of the most shocking claims against him. The rapper was charged with three felony counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Below, learn more about Clark, her employment with Combs and the details of her testimony.

Who Is Capricorn Clark?

Clark was Diddy’s personal assistant and is a former marketing executive, according to The Independent.

How Long Did Capricorn Clark Work for Diddy?

Clark worked for Combs between 2004 and 2012, according to multiple outlets.

What Did Capricorn Clark Say in Her Testimony Against Diddy?

In May 2025, Clark testified that Combs kidnapped her and held her at gunpoint, subjected her to take a lie detector test, intended to kill Kid Cudi (real name: Scott Mescudi), in addition to multiple other claims. She also alleged that Combs brutally assaulted his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura during the time she briefly dated Kid Cudi.

Clark claimed that Combs showed up to Clark’s apartment door with a gun in hand, forcing her to “go get dressed” so they could “kill” Kid Cudi for dating Ventura.

“I’d never seen anything like this, he’d never come to my house,” Clark said through tears on the stand. “I’d never seen him with a weapon, never seen him making me do something (like) this.”

After they arrived at Mescudi’s Hollywood Hills home, Combs and his security guard allegedly entered the property, then Clark claimed she called Ventura to warn her about the break-in.

“Puff [Diddy] came and got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him,” Clark said, according to multiple outlets.

Clark later testified that Diddy viciously assaulted Ventura some time after he allegedly gained entry into Mescudi’s property.

“Puff was standing there in a robe and underwear, and he immediately began kicking Cassie,” Clark claimed. “[He used] 100 percent full force in her legs to begin with. He kicked her in her thigh, her leg, he kept kicking her.”

Before Clark took the stand, both Mescudi and Ventura testified against Diddy after his 2025 trial commenced.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.