What Did Kid Cudi Say About Diddy? Find Out What Happened to His Porsche

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking trial continues, more celebrities have spoken up against him. The most recent individual to testify was Kid Cudi (real name: Scott Mescudi), who claimed that he received violent threats from the “Last Night” artist when he briefly dated Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Below, find out what Kid Cudi said about Combs during his May 22, 2025, testimony in court.

Did Kid Cudi & Cassie Ventura Date?

According to Kid Cudi, he and Cassie briefly dated in 2011. According to BBC, he informed the court that he was aware that Diddy and Cassie “weren’t dating anymore” when the “Better Place” rapper went out with her. For Cassie’ part, she alleged that her brief romance with Kid Cudi upset Diddy to the point where the Bad Boy Records executive allegedly threatened them.

What Did Kid Cudi Say About Diddy?

Kid Cudi testified that Diddy broke into his home when he started dating Cassie. In December 2011, Kid Cudi allegedly heard Cassie sounding “stressed” and “scared” in a phone call, and he took her to a Los Angeles hotel for the evening because he thought she’d feel “safe away from him.”

While at the hotel, Kid Cudi claimed that he and Cassie were told by a friend that Diddy was inside his home. Kid Cudi drove to his house and called Diddy, who allegedly told him, “I’m over here waiting for you.” Kid Cudi claimed that once home, he found his security cameras tampered with, items were rummaged through and his dog was locked in the bathroom. Combs wasn’t at the scene.

“I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him,” Kid Cudi told the court. He, instead, filed a police report against Diddy, but the alleged threats didn’t stop there. The rapper told the court that in January 2012, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at his Porsche, setting the vehicle on fire.

However, a suspect behind the car attack wasn’t confirmed. Combs’ defense team cross-examined Kid Cudi about the Porsche incident, and the rapper confirmed that no eyewitnesses said they saw Diddy or any of his associates near his car.